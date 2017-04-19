Six EWHS spring sports athletes sign college letters of intent

Twins Josie and Sam McCloughan are off to different schools to play sports in the fall. Josie will swim at University of Puget Sound while Sam will run track at Gonzaga. (Photos by Teresa Wippel)
These two athletes are headed for the state of Oregon. Garrison Krohn, left, catcher for the Warriors baseball team, will play at Pacific University while Ryan Peterson of the E-W boys basketball team will play for Williamette.
Soccer player Cameron Cohn is bound for California's Chapman University while track athlete Matthew Park is headed for Boise State.
EWHS Athletic Director Angie McGuire offers thoughts about the athletes.
A large group of family and friends gathered in the EWHS Library to wish the athletes well.

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Library was packed with family and friends Wednesday afternoon to congratulate the latest group of Warrior seniors to sign letters of intent to continue their chosen sports in college next year.

Those signing letters included:
-Cameron Cohn, Chapman, soccer
-Garrison Krohn, Pacific, baseball
-Josie McCloughan, University of Puget Sound, swimming
-Sam McCloughan, Gonzaga, running
-Matthew Park, Boise State University, running
-Ryan Peterson, Willamette, basketball

