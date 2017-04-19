Six EWHS spring sports athletes sign college letters of intent

1 of 5
The Edmonds-Woodway High School Library was packed with family and friends Wednesday afternoon to congratulate the latest group of Warrior seniors to sign letters of intent to continue their chosen sports in college next year.
Those signing letters included:
-Cameron Cohn, Chapman, soccer
-Garrison Krohn, Pacific, baseball
-Josie McCloughan, University of Puget Sound, swimming
-Sam McCloughan, Gonzaga, running
-Matthew Park, Boise State University, running
-Ryan Peterson, Willamette, basketball