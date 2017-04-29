Sno-Isle Geneaological Society speaker to discuss Orphan Trains at May 1 meeting

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the LDS Bldg., 22015 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. The program, which starts at 7 p.m. features Kent Morgan, a life enrichment speaker and researcher, whose topic will be “Orphan Trains from New York.”

From 1854 to 1929, an estimated 250,000 orphaned, abandoned, and homeless children were placed throughout the United States and Canada during the Orphan Train Movement. When the movement began, it was estimated that 30,000 abandoned children were living on the streets of New York City. You can read more here.

If any of your ancestors rode one of these trains, Morgan will give insight into what it was like. Guests are welcome.

The society also offers a free Beginning Genealogy class the first Saturday of the month, May 6, 10-11 a.m. at Sno-Isle Genealogical Research library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

For more information, call Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 425-775-6267.