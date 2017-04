Drivers heading toward downtown Seattle this weekend should expect lengthy delays on southbound I-5.

The I-5 express lanes will be closed to southbound traffic on Saturday and Sunday so City of Seattle crews can clean up debris alongside the freeway. The lanes will open northbound by 1:30 p.m. daily.

You can avoid delays on southbound I-5 by using alternate routes, such as SR 99 or I-405 and SR 520 to get into Seattle.