Sponsor spotlight: Awesome Paws Pet Services offers drop-in pet care

Awesome Paws Pet Services now offers pet care throughout south Snohomish County.

Owner Aubrie Reynolds provides dog walking and drop-in pet sitting services for dogs, cats and many other furry, four-legged family members. Ensuring compassionate and reliable care, Awesome Paws is licensed, bonded, insured and Pet First Aid Certified.

Available services include dog walking and dog park adventures in Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Edmonds and Bothell, as well as drop-in pet sitting from Mill Creek to north Lake Union.

Clients never pay an extra fee for reservations over a holiday and will always receive consistent updates — including pictures — on how pets are doing.

“Whether your pet needs a break morning, noon or night, consistent daily walks, or just a quick check-in while you’re away, Awesome Paws Pet Services is committed to caring for your fluffy-faced family members as though they were our own,” said Reynolds.

For more information, visit awesomepawspetservices.com, or call or text 206-313-0572.

Find Awesome Paws on Facebook (facebook.com/awesomepawspetservices) and Twitter (@awesomepawspets).