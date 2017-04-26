Sponsor spotlight: Yoga for Life to host Family Yoga Class April 29

Yoga for Life in Shoreline is having its next monthly Family Yoga Class on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. The yoga studio invites you to “unplug your kids” and “power up and tune in to the kid within” by spending time with your family during the 45-minute class. No yoga experience is required.

Unlike the serious intensity of adult classes, family yoga classes are filled with chatting and laughter. Family yoga classes also focus on family bonding through standing poses, breathing and relaxation techniques.

“We teach kids’ classes in a safe, creative environment with a big emphasis on having fun, with the perfect class length of 45-minutes to not overtax their young attention,” the studio announcement says. “Kids have flexible bodies and open minds, which make them the perfect students for yoga.”

And yes, expect to hear expressive “meooooooow’s” and “mooooooo’s” during cat and cow poses.

For more details or information about future Family Classes visit the studio website here.

Charge for children ages 6-17 is $7 and adults cost $10, with rental mats available for $2. No pre-registration required, just show up 15-minutes before class starts to fill out forms for all family members.

You can also purchase a Yoga for Life New Student 15 Days for $25 or 30 Days for $39 Intro Special, which will cover your adult class price. Learn more here.