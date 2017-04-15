Still openings for student exchange program to Japan this summer

The City of Edmonds Sister City Commission invites students 14-18 years of age to participate in the annual student exchange to Hekinan, Japan.

Deadline for applications is Tuesday, May 9, at 4:30 pm.

Students will travel to Hekinan for the last two weeks in July 2017 and then host a Japanese student during their stay in Edmonds during the first two weeks of August 2017. Student cost for the trip will range between $1,600 and $2,200, depending on the cost of airfare. Hekinan and Edmonds have been Sister Cities since 1988 and the exchange program has been a central component of that relationship.

The Edmonds Sister City Commission provides students with a unique opportunity to experience the day to day life, language, and traditions of Japan through their annual exchange program. For 15 students each summer, it is the adventure of a lifetime. While in Japan, students live with a Japanese family and travel to see the sights and sounds around Hekinan, Japan. Upon their return, they and their families offer the same consideration to the Japanese students. Introducing these kids to each other’s culture opens their world and encourages a global view.

For applications and more information, visit http://www.edmondswa.gov/sister-city-exchange-programs.html.