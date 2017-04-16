Three Edmonds Library volunteers to be recognized during April 22 ceremony

Three volunteers at the Edmonds Library are being recognized for their efforts.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award will be presented April 22 to Kelly Smith and Shirley Vanderbilt. In addition, Emily McLaughlin Sta. Maria was nominated for the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. A ceremony will take place at the Sno-Isle Libraries Service Center in Marysville to honor the three and 33 other Sno-Isle Libraries volunteers.

The president’s award honors those who achieve the required number of hours of volunteer service over a year or cumulative hours over a lifetime. The award recognizes milestones of service achievement and includes bronze, silver and gold levels for annual service. The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is for those who contribute more than 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime. The governor’s award recognizes Washington’s citizens who dedicate their time and talents to help others in their communities.

“Nearly 700 people give their time and talent toward the mission of Sno-Isle Libraries,” Executive Director Jonalyn Woolf-Ivory said. “Each of our volunteers helps the 22 community libraries better serve the customers and their communities.”

Smith’s co-workers say she is not only a joy to have at the library, but consistent and reliable in her work, that is bringing her a bronze-level award.

Vanderbilt is a longtime volunteer and receiving a bronze-level award for regular Wednesday morning time helping at the library.

McLaughlin Sta. Maria has been volunteering for four years. On a weekly basis, she helps the teen and children’s librarians with various jobs, including bulletin board and book displays, cleaning story-time toys and books. She also pulls books for patron requests. She demonstrated a device at the technology fair responded to a last-minute volunteer request on field day.

President’s award honorees receive a commemorative pin, certificate and letter signed by the President of the United States. In addition, five of the 36 presidential award recipients were also nominated for the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Along with McLaughlin Sta. Maria, another four volunteers were nominated for the governor’s award.