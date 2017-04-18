Time to plan ahead to ensure housing for most vulnerable

Editor:

Every great endeavor begins with planning. As the cities of Seattle and Everett experience explosive growth, affordable housing in Edmonds is becoming increasingly endangered. It was with this awareness that a group of concerned citizens joined together to advocate for low income housing.

“We want to ensure that housing for our most vulnerable “fragilely housed” citizens will continue to exist” said Anne Wermus, a member of the Edmonds Housing Instability Coalition, who in conjunction with the City of Edmonds, will cohost a presentation entitled “Who Needs Low Income Housing in Edmonds?

There are several critical issues that need to be considered. “As current affordable housing units reach the end of their useful life, strategies need to be in place to replace them,” said Wermus.

The city has identified areas along Highway 99 that may work well for the future housing needs of Edmonds.

Housing Hope – Everett, Alliance for Housing Affordability of Snohomish County and YWCA – Snohomish will all provide panelists. Mark Smith of the Housing Consortium of Everett and Snohomish County will be the moderator.

This event is open to the public. Citizens are encouraged to attend to learn more about this critical issue. The Plaza Room, Edmonds Public Library, Monday, April 24, 6:30-8 p.m.



— James Spangler

Edmonds