Update: Edmonds ferry service restored after closure due to suspicious package

Updated at 4:30 PM with the news that service has been restored.

The Edmonds ferry terminal was shut down for just over two hours Sunday afternoon after a suspicious package was found on the ferry Puyallup, Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said. Service was restored at 3:45 p.m. after the Washington State Patrol bomb squad removed the item from the vessel, Sterling said

The package – a bag with wires – was discovered around 1:30 p.m. during a routine security sweep between sailings, Sterling said.

It was not immediately known exactly what the package contained, he added.

According to Washington State Patrol trooper at the scene, Brackett’s Landing Beach on both sides of the terminal was also closed while the bomb squad investigated.



— Photos by Larry Vogel