    Update: Edmonds ferry service restored after closure due to suspicious package

    122
    0

    Updated at 4:30 PM with the news that service has been restored.

    The Edmonds ferry terminal was shut down  for just over two hours Sunday afternoon after a suspicious package was found on the ferry Puyallup, Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said. Service was restored at 3:45 p.m. after the  Washington State Patrol bomb squad removed the item from the vessel, Sterling said

    The package – a bag with wires – was discovered around 1:30 p.m. during a routine security sweep between sailings, Sterling said.

    It was not immediately known exactly what the package contained, he added.

    According to Washington State Patrol trooper at the scene, Brackett’s Landing Beach on both sides of the terminal was also closed while the bomb squad investigated.

    — Photos by Larry Vogel

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here