Ways to free up more downtown parking on Tuesday Edmonds City Council agenda

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday night meeting will discuss a proposal aimed at creating more on-street public parking spaces for shoppers and visitors in downtown Edmonds, by restricting where employees who work downtown can park.

The proposal is among several recommendations made by an ad hoc committee convened last winter by Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling. The committee, comprised of several city department directors and representatives from the Citizens Economic Development Commission and Edmonds Downtown Alliance, proposed to eliminate the employee parking exemption nearest the retail concentration along 5th Avenue — and includes segments of Dayton Street, Walnut Street, Maple Street and Alder Street.

The city currently charges $50 per year for employee parking permits that are available to Edmonds businesses. They exempt a vehicle from the three-hour parking limit in specified areas, if the parking is part of a work commute.

The city estimates that removing exempted employee parking from the identified street segments would free up 35 additional on-street parking spaces during business hours.

An additional five to 10 on-street parking spaces may be added from another proposal the ad hoc committee recommended, and that will be implemented as a pilot program in 2017: To physically designate 20-foot parking places on 5th Avenue North between Main and Bell Streets and on Main Street between 5th and 6th Avenue. A block of 4th or 2nd Avenue south of Main Street may also be included, although that has yet to be determined.

The city will monitor the pilot “to determine whether greater efficiency in utilization of on-street parking is achieved, which could lead to general application of this measure throughout downtown,” the council agenda said.

For more information on the parking situation and potential solutions, read the December, 2016 My Edmonds News feature article “Downtown Edmonds parking: Relief in sight?”.

The council is also scheduled to continue its discussion of options for returning to a committee meeting structure, with the latest proposal calling for the council to hold those meetings after council meetings have concluded on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month.

“Once the full council has completed its necessary business, council members would be dismissed to their respective committee meetings,” the agenda said. “Once committee meetings are completed, council members will be dismissed for the evening.”

Also on the council agenda:

– A presentation on the second annual Creative Age Festival, set for April 29 at the Edmonds Senior Center.

– A review of performance for the city’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan.

– A report on final construction costs for the 238th Street Southwest walkway and drainage improvements project.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. You can see the complete agenda here.