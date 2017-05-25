2017 Citizen of Year Rick Steves: ‘Edmonds is easy to love’

1 of 5

More than 60 citizens, business owners, members of the community and others turned out for Thursday’s monthly Chamber luncheon to join in recognizing and honoring Rick Steves as the 2017 Edmonds Citizen of the Year. Nominated by fellow citizens and selected by the Edmonds Kiwanis Club, Steves is the 24th recipient of this honor.

Steves was introduced by John Rutter, Kiwanis treasurer and retired Snohomish County judge, who noted Steves’ generosity in supporting local causes and projects, and how he has enriched the lives of everyone from citizens right here in Edmonds to people around the world.

“Through his works here and abroad, Rick enriches lives and changes folks’ outlook for the better,” remarked Rutter. “It’s no exaggeration to say that he’s touched the lives of millions, and by doing so helped them to become better citizens of the world.”

Rutter was followed to the podium by Kiwanis president Maura Parkhurst, who presented Steves with a ceremonial brick representing the permanent one that will be added to the Edmonds Historical Museum Plaza patio as a lasting reminder of his selection as 2017 Citizen of the Year.

“Getting this award means a lot to me,” said Steves as he took the podium. “Edmonds is easy to love. I spend four months each year traveling as part of my business, and every time I come back I get this wonderful warm feeling of being at home. We live in the most beautiful corner of the best country in the world. I know so many people who share my love of this community, and that love just makes you want to give back so that folks in the future can enjoy it too.”

Steves moved to Edmonds with his family when he was 12 years old, and this year marks 50 years living in and being part of this community.

“It was a stretch for my parents to buy the house on Brookmere Drive,” he added. “But what a gift to our family to be able to live and grow up in such an exceptional place. We had a creek in the back yard, great schools, a vibrant community, and beaches at our doorstep. And today I look out my office window and see my old school, now transformed into a first-class performing arts center. I look out the windows at my home and see the Sound, the ferries, the play fields, the rooftops, the mountains — I’m just so grateful to be part of such a place.”

Not one to take this bounty for granted, Steves feels an overwhelming sense of the importance of giving back.

“What’s it worth to have all this? To be able to walk the streets safely at night? To have elected officials who willingly sit in lengthy, tedious meetings to ensure we have good governance? To have citizens who are willing to give of their time, energies and talents to volunteer for the good of the community? To have police, teachers, firefighters all doing their part to make this a great place to live? To have the annual Halloween celebration, the Arts Festival, and all the other events that wouldn’t happen without a lot of hard work by a lot of dedicated folks?” he asked. “Giving back is just simply the right thing to do.”

In conclusion, Steves once again expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the citizens of Edmonds for the award, but more so for the incredible community they have built and continue to create through their selfless everyday actions.

“I am truly humbled to be recognized as a citizen of this town,” he said. “Thank you everyone for the honor.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel