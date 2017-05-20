20th annual ‘Best Book I Ever Read’ poster contest winners honored at reception

A total of 40 third graders were honored last month during a reception for the City of Edmonds Arts Commission “Best Book I Ever Read” poster contest.

This year’s featured speaker at the April 20 reception was children’s book author Laura McGee Kvasnosky. The winning posters are on display in the Frances Anderson Center through May 18.

The “Best Book I Ever Read” Poster Contest is an annual event that gives Edmonds third grade students the opportunity to make posters featuring a favorite book. The contest is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission, designed to celebrate both literary and visual arts. The program is also sponsored by the Sno-Isle Edmonds Library and Friends of the Edmonds Library in cooperation with the Edmonds School District Library Media Specialists.

This year’s Outstanding Award Winners are Yousif Alsaadi, Chase Lake; Edgar Andrade Oduber, Chase Lake; Kendall Asay, Sherwood; Annslea Bixler, Seaview; Gabriela Brinschwitz, Chase Lake; Riley Chan, Holy Rosary; Keira Cordel, Seaview; Maddy Cruz, Sherwood; Eli Delfel, Chase Lake; Lucy Finnell, Seaview; Marin Haider, Holy Rosary; Hans Hoerschelmann, Holy Rosary; Kimmy Jeronimo, Chase Lake; Aidan Langford, Westgate; Jazmin Marquez Criollo, Chase Lake; Joel Ovena, Westgate; Marina Rockom, Chase Lake; Sam Schimpf, Holy Rosary; Eva Trudeau, Westgate; Mikaela Uskoski, Sherwood.

Honorable Mention Award Winners are Adrianna Alvarez, Holy Rosary; Daira Alvarez, Westgate; Samantha Araiza, Chase Lake; Makenna Cook, Seaview; Dylan Crane, Chase Lake; Amelia Crawford, Holy Rosary; Sara Dethlefs, Holy Rosary; Roxana Gabu, Chase Lake; Ana Hamilton, Westgate; Elias Hawke, Sherwood; Diyar Jamal, Chase Lake; Lily Kanther-Blakeslee, Seaview; Ariana Meyer, Sherwood; Emelia Meyers, Sherwood; Juliette Mischel, Holy Rosary; Madelyn Mulvihill, Seaview; Austin Pedersen, Seaview; Lyla Smith, Chase Lake; Danielle Tupper, Westgate; Sophia Woeck, Sherwood.