8-year-old Brier resident wins Edmonds National Anthem singing contest

Those attending the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July fireworks in Edmonds this year will be treated to the National Anthem as sung by 8-year-old Maxwell (Max) Ferrer of Brier.

Max, a second grader at Brier Elementary, is the winner of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce National Anthem singing contest.

Lynnwood Fire Captain Keith Sessions was named runner up and will be available to sing if Max is unavailable.

Max loves to sing, and studies with local singing teacher Malya Muth. He is currently involved in the Studio East production of “Wonderland,” where he gets to sing and dance to his heart’s delight.

Since May 1, 16 singers — all residents within the Edmonds School District boundaries — have been competing for a chance to sing the National Anthem for this year’s Edmonds Fourth of July fireworks celebration. The ages ranged from 8 to 52 years old.

All singers submitted a video of themselves singing the National Anthem.

The judges — three singing teachers from NATS (National Singing Teachers Association) and four members of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce — rotated in judging singers, scoring each video for tone, diction, pitch accuracy and artistry/expression. After two rounds, the singers with the highest cumulative score advanced to the final round.

This contest was co-sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and singing teacher Malya Muth, who was not a judge in the competition.

The Edmonds Kind of Fourth fireworks show tops off a day of Fourth of July activities scheduled in Edmonds, including the Beat the Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K runs and the downtown Edmonds parade.