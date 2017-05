The American Association of University (AAUW) Edmonds SnoKing Branch is holding an end-of-the-year recognition for members and their accomplishments Saturday, June 10.

The free event will run from 10 a.m.-noon at Edmonds Community College, Snohomish Hall Room 338, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Questions? Email Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com or visit http://esk-wa.aauw.net.