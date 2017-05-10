Artfully Edmonds: The achievements of youth!

Summer has historically been “kids’ time,” so beginning with this edition and following through summer, readers of Artfully Edmonds will see more items about performance possibilities for area youth. Watch for Date Night suggestions, free events and news of the accomplishments of arts-inspired young people over the coming months.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra

2017 Scholarship Winners

Cascade Symphony Orchestra awarded four music scholarships at its Monday, May 8 performance, Pictures at an Exhibition, concluding the popular orchestra’s 55th Season.

Violinist Juliana Bushnell, a student of the Edmonds School District won the prestigious Mori Simon Scholarship in the amount of $3,000; cellists Andrew Kim and Kristina Kim (no relation), and violinist Brooke Meyer of the Edmonds, Mukilteo and Northshore School Districts respectively, won Robert Anderson Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each.

The Mori Simon Scholarship, named after the longtime Seattle Symphony Orchestra bassist, is awarded by Cascade Symphony Orchestra on a discretionary basis in years that warrant exceptional scholarship.

Robert Anderson, for whom the CSO scholarship is named, founded CSO in 1962 and conducted the orchestra for 30 years.

56th Season begins Oct. 23

Cascade Symphony Orchestra will begin its 56th Season on Oct. 23 with a program titled, Russian Arc, featuring violinist Marly Erickson.

Season tickets for the 2017-18 season are on sale now at this online link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday – Sunday

May 11 – 14

8 p.m. evening performances

2 p.m. Sunday matinee

Do not miss this musical!

The Drowsy Chaperone

By Lisa Lambert, Don McKellar, Bob Martin and Greg Morrison

Directed by Pauls Macs

Driftwood Theatre closes The Drowsy Chaperone this Sunday.

Although Artfully Edmonds doesn’t usually suggest one performance date over another; for this show we are recommending this Sunday’s matinee. It’s going to be a raucous curtain call and celebration!

On April 30, My Edmonds News enthusiastically filed the first review of the production. Now. . . on to grabbing your set of tickets for this Paul Macs directed musical, starring the incomparable Patrick J. Lucey-Conklin as “The Man In the Chair.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, May 12

7 p.m.

Date Night!

Edmonds Tunes

Revelations Yogurt

Party Room

527 Main St.

New space ~ Old Favorites! This Friday Edmonds Tunes opens at Revelations Yogurt with a line-up that includes Mike Harline, Hannah Covert and Gary Davis.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, May 20

Free! But – please give.

Edmonds Jazz Connection

Edmonds Center for the Arts (Big Bands)

410 4th Ave. N.

and

Edmonds Theatre (Combos)

415 Main St.

and

Holy Rosary Church (Chorals)

7th Ave. at Aloha St.

Big bands, combos, and chorals – Edmonds has it all with the 2017 Edmonds Jazz Connection, organized by Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club.

The Edmonds Jazz Connection is a local music festival, including a full day of performances from nationally recognized and award-winning high school and middle school jazz programs from throughout the Pacific Northwest, and highlights numerous student groups that have performed in prestigious competitions nationwide. At the conclusion of the academic year, Jazz Connection is an encore for these accomplished students to perform for the community, and showcase their improvisational talents while playing side-by-side with professional musicians.

While a principal goal of the event is to connect the Edmonds community with its many wonderful student jazz musicians, the Daybreakers Rotary Club uses this event as a pivotal fundraiser to directly support our school music programs and students.

We work directly with the school district leadership and choral and band directors to identify the most pressing needs of school music programs. We also provide funding, and organizational support to ensure success of these initiatives.

All proceeds from this year’s event will go toward:

1 Expanding Edmonds Daybreaker Rotary Club’s scholarships for student musicians continuing their education at college, university or trade school.

2. Establishing quarterly Pro-Am clinics for students to work directly with professional musicians on development of improvisational performing skills.

3. Awarding block grants to schools to further enrich music education offerings through immersive study opportunities.

Be a community contributor!

Admission to Edmonds Jazz Connection is free; however, donations will be accepted at all venues to support the Music Lab Program and student scholarships.

More information can be found at the event website via this link.

– – –

Edmonds Jazz Connection Special Feature Preview

Tuesday, May 16:

Middle School All-Girls Jazz Ensemble

Edmonds School District, The Foundation for Edmonds School District and the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club are supporting the Middle School All-Girls Jazz Ensemble, now in its second year.

College Place Middle School Band Director Kate Labiak is “over the moon about [her] all girl 8th grade jazz ensemble.”

Kate explains how Middle School All-Girls Jazz Ensemble was established.

“As band director for College Place Middle School I often attend the Essentially Ellington Festival in New York and a few years ago was amazed to note only boys were performing. There was one girl, out of hundreds of student musicians.”

“After a little research I learned 8th grade girls don’t make it to high school band because they’re intimidated playing in front of the boys. Turns out boys are a lot less inhibited.”

Kate set out to change the status quo. This is the second year of the Middle School All-Girls Jazz Ensemble and will feature 22 girls from across the Edmonds School District – nominated by their band directors.

The idea is to nurture the talents and leadership skills in a jazz band setting and to provide a safe environment for girls to take musical risks through improvisation, that they might not otherwise risk in the standard classroom environment.

The ensemble is made possible through the Edmonds Jazz Connection Music Lab program from funds raised through the Edmonds Jazz Connection annual music festival put on by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary.

“We’re really excited to work with the district on the Music Lab program to find and fund these creative classroom opportunities. This all-girls ensemble is a fantastic effort… Kate’s group helps assist female music students, pairing them with older accomplished female musicians, and creating an environment to help them access their full potential and build life skills,” says Rotarian and Jazz Connection Chairman Chris Lindberg.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, May 21

7 p.m.

Teens!

Potap & Nastya

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

Ukranian pop-duo Potap & Nastya will perform past hits and new releases at ECA for loyal fans of the post-Soviet block entertainers. Potap (Alexey Andreevich Potapenko) is the producer of the Empire Label on which he and singing partner Nastya Kamenskih produce their music.

The extravagance of their promotional YouTube videos foretells rap/pop and all its cultural icons.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 888-947-4335. TeenTix discounts are available; contact the ECA box office for information — 425-275-9595.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Saturday

May 26 – June 3

Opening Night Party!

Friday, May 26,

6-7:30 p.m.



Seattle International Film Festival

Shoreline Community College (SCC)

SCC Theatre

16101 Greenwood Ave. N.

Shoreline

The City of Shoreline and Shoreline Community College announce the second year of Seattle International Film Festival’s (SIFF) return to Shoreline.

Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts said of the announcement, “We are excited to welcome SIFF to Shoreline for another great year of film. Film aficionados from across the region will enjoy the best in international film at Shoreline Community College’s state of the art theater.”

Opening Night Party

Movie-goers are invited to attend Shoreline Community College’s Opening Night party on Friday, May 26, 6-7:30 p.m. to enjoy wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, a meet and greet, and the screening of the film “The Odyssey,” a fascinating look at the life of Jacques Cousteau and his family (show starts at 7:30 p.m.).

“Shoreline Community College is proud to partner with the City of Shoreline to host the northern-most SIFF venue, bringing high quality arts and entertainment to our neighbors and our students,” said Cheryl Roberts, Ed.D., President of Shoreline Community College. “Last year we welcomed over 3,000 people to our theater for the festival and we are thrilled to do it again. Many of our students benefit from classroom visits with SIFF filmmakers and opportunities for hands-on learning during the festival. It’s a wonderful partnership for all involved.”

Tickets to the opening night party are $50 and are available for purchase at www.shoreline.edu/siff2017.

General admission tickets for film screenings are $14 and may be purchased in advance at www.siff.net.

~ ~ ~ ~

June 29 – July 19

Weekdays 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Edmonds School District

Summer Music School (SMS ’17)

Mountlake Terrace High School

21801 44th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace

SMS ‘17 is a music camp program sponsored by the Edmonds School District’s Visual and Performing Arts Department.

The program offers a diverse mix of music performance and exploratory opportunities for students entering 6th through 12th grade who have one year of instrumental experience in band or orchestra. The SMS faculty of professional educators and musicians maintain a positive atmosphere that promotes student growth while supporting their self-confidence and personal pride.

~ ~ ~ ~

Theatre District News

Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 1 & 6 p.m.

Little Kids!

Applause Theatre

EdCC

Black Box Theatre ~ Mukilteo Hall

20000 68th Ave. W.

Applause Players present a mini-musical based on Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. Information concerning this show is available at the event Facebook page.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Sunday

May 19 – 21

Noises Off!

The Red Curtain Theatre

9315 State St. Ste. “J” ~ Marysville

Even when Edmonds’ playhouses are between productions, readers can be sure that Artfully Edmonds is seeking out options for Edmonds-area theatre enthusiasts. We found a raucous, fun production that we think our readers will enjoy

Tickets for Noises Off are available at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Opens June 2

Runs through June 25

Crossing Delancey

By Susan Sandler

Directed by David Bailey

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

Upper level of the

Firdale Shopping Plaza

Crossing Delancey is easily one of Artfully Edmonds’ favorite romantic comedies. Who doesn’t remember ingénue Amy Irving playing opposite Peter Riegert with her Bubba and neighborhood matchmaker nudging her toward “a good match” in the Hollywood rendition, Crossing Delancey Street.

The Phoenix Theatre cast leads with Erica Bergman, and includes talents Susan Connors, Dawn Cornell; Boyd Morrison, and Phillip Keiman.

Story

Isabel, an independent young woman living in New York City, works in a bookshop and has a major crush on a famous author who, in her mind, seems quite eligible.

Isabel’s grandmother and the grandmother’s friend – the neighborhood matchmaker – have someone else in mind for Isabel: Sam, the pickle vendor who runs a business over on Delancey Street.

The over-the-moon handsome cad, or the sweet-hearted nice guy – which is it going to be, Isabel? If it’s The Phoenix, you know three things: It’s going to be really funny, it’s going to be good, and audiences will drive from miles around to see Crossing Delancey.

Tickets are available now at The Phoenix Theatre online box office: tptedmonds.org. You may also get your tickets by dialing 206-533-2000.

~ ~ ~ ~

Opens June 9

Runs thru June 25

The Game’s Afoot

Playwright Ken Ludwig

Director Ted Jacquith

The Driftwood Players

950 Main St.

Special ASL interpreted performance on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Story

It is December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it’s up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and hilarity are non-stop in this glittering comedy!

Driftwood Players have picked a winner!

2012 Mystery Writers of America Edgar Allen Poe Awards – Category: Best Play.

Artfully Edmonds is very excited about the cast of The Game’s Afoot. Look at these local stars chosen by director Ted Jacquith:

Jon Woods as William Gillette

Caitlin Gilman as Daria Chase

Colleen Davis plays Aggie Wheeler

Laura Crouch cast as Martha Gillette

Jennifer Mackenas as Madge Geisel

Mark Abel plays Felix Geisel

Woody Lotts as Simon Bright

Tickets for “The Game’s Afoot” are at this link.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.