Artfully Edmonds: Building a legacy of arts institutions

The 1950s and 1960s were an exciting time for the Edmonds arts scene. Many community endeavors that were germinated during that time have become exciting showcase arts institutions – some looking toward their 50th and 60th anniversaries.

Our lead this week focuses on the Sculptors workshop, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary during Thursday’s Art Walk Edmonds.

Advancing on the summer horizon (June 16-18) is the Edmonds Arts Festival, which Artfully Edmonds will cover later this month with interviews of juried artists like Barbara Goodfellow-Childs, last-minute reminders, and tips on navigating this premier arts festival.

As autumn advances, one of Edmonds’ “newer” institutions, Write On The Sound WOTS (the region’s premier writer’s conference), moves in. We will help you keep an eye on the online registration date of July 20. You can be sure that My Edmonds News will provide alerts so that our readers have the utmost advantage on conference registration and insider’s workshop tips. The WOTS conference spans Oct. 6-8 and celebrates its 32nd anniversary this year.

– – – –

Thursday, May 18

5-8 p.m.

Francis Anderson Center (FAC)

700 Main St.

During this month’s Art Walk Edmonds, the Sculptors Workshop celebrates its golden anniversary.

We recommend you begin your Art Walk Stroll at the Frances Anderson Center (FAC). This will be the “buzz spot” for this week’s art walk! Expect luminaries in both the arts and civic worlds.

Sculptors Workshop studios, which comprise two FAC classrooms (the sculptors from room 211 and the potters from room 210) are currently featured in a gallery show at FAC through June 6.

Presented by the Edmonds Arts Festival Museum and the Edmonds Arts Commission, this year’s gallery show explores the simple yet complex subject of Black and White.

In conjunction with the gallery reception, rooms 210 and 211 will be open to the public. Art Walk Edmonds enthusiasts will be able to view works in progress and demonstrations and also have the opportunity for a hands-on-clay experience.

Work generated during this open house will be finished and sold during the Nov. 17-18 Sculptor’s Workshop pottery sale.

The Sculptors Workshop has pledged 100 percent of the proceeds from November’s event to Washington Kids in Transition, a volunteer organization committed to providing basic needs to homeless children residing in Washington state.

Sculptors Workshop history

Edmonds artist and Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation board member Darlene McLellan submitted this history of the workshop to My Edmonds News:

“Local businessmen H. O. Hutt and Wally Wise were the masterminds behind Sculptors Workshop. Incorporated in 1967, they placed an ad in the newspaper for art teachers. David Murphey answered the ad and gradually became the long-standing director. Their first home was short lived at Firdale Village, soon after they spent many years Perrinville. Murphey was active on the board of directors and taught metal sculpture and woodcarving.

“In the 1970s Rose Morgan, a local potter, became co-director with Murphey. After the City of Edmonds acquired the Frances Anderson Center, Sculptors Workshop became one of the first tenants in 1981.

“For more than 30 years, Rose Morgan helped develop collaborative mural projects with local students. Faces of Children is a clay tile mural at the Frances Anderson Center created by Morgan and Edmonds children in 1986 and is part of the city’s art collection.

“Murphey’s public works include “Salmon Country” on display in Edmonds. He designed the gates for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, the enameled balloons for Ronald McDonald house as well as the Leif Erikson woodcarvings at Golden Gardens Park in Seattle.

The legacy of these founding teachers lives on as Sculptors Workshop turns 50. It is still a vital arts organization with members whose talents ripple out into our communities. Mural artists, classroom teachers and members with public art on display, Sculptors Workshop founders would be pleased to know their foresight has been embraced, nurtured and continues to be an important part of the Edmonds arts community,” concludes McLellan.

Current Sculptor’s Workshop director Janet Still offers classes in sculpture and hand building. The potters work together as a co-op under the direction of Julie Perrine.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Walk Edmonds

Your Art Walk Edmonds map for May is just a click away!

It’s going to be a very busy arts week in Edmonds – including plenty of choices through the weekend. My Edmonds News recommends that you bookmark this page for the when’s and where’s of all that is going on in and around Edmonds:

The featured Art Walk Edmonds exhibit shows at

Edmonds Realty this month

Between the Lines, showing at Edmonds Realty, is a sampler featuring selected artists from Edmonds Community College who will be exhibiting their artwork published in the college’s annual art and literary publication.

– – – –

Cole Gallery livens up Art Walk Edmonds with two exciting features: An exhibit titled On The Bright Side and live jazz featuring the Lynnwood High School Jazz Band. Owner Denise Cole has chosen to showcase the art of Kimberly Adams at the cornerstone gallery.

– – – –

Bookish about Art?

Edmonds author Melissa A. Woods will be sharing insights about her inspirational novel, Getting Past Anxiety, at the invitation of Edmonds Bookshop owner Mary Kay Sneeringer this art walk.

Synopsis

Stella Maris, a 37-year-old professional woman in the Pacific Northwest, is fighting to escape the shackles of anxiety. Her story is about how we choose the quality of our life. Says the bookstore of Woods’ latest release, “This book will inspire you to start your own healing process so you can break the shackles of your anxiety and reclaim your life.”

For more information about Woods’ appearance, visit the bookshop at www.edmondsbookshop.com

– – – –

Legendary Properties continues its love of the work of local artist Doug Lofstrom; and we fully appreciate their sentiments. And Lofstrom continues his love of bold colors and vibrant subjects!

– – – –

Angie Ketelhut’s expressive style pairs nicely with the designer pieces of Anchor Chic’s fashion selections. The Seattle-based artist specializes in contemporary custom-ordered portraits. Portraits are hand-painted on canvas with professional acrylics. One feature of her work is creating unique memorial paintings for patron’s pets. Ketelhut’s official website is located at http://www.artbyangie.com

– – – –

Featured this month at Gallery North is award-winning Edmonds artist Kathleen A. Johnson. Her show titled Joyful Connections will feature her color-saturated whimsical paintings of the flora and fauna of Edmonds. Sometimes referred to as the “crow lady,” Kathleen often features crows and other birds in her paintings.

– – – –

ARTspot brings the fun of Cody A. French art to art walk this month with a Cody French Ice Cream Event!

French will bring in his funky crazy ice cream cone sculptures for the ARTspot front window display this month. ARTspot will be scooping real ice cream to kick off summer, and to raise money for Doctors Without Borders.

– – – –

Zinc Art + Object features the compelling work of artist Holly Ballard Martz, whose exhibit Mistakes Were Made addresses social, political and cultural issues.

– – – –

Cascadia Art Museum (CAM)

Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. marks the next “Coffee With the Curator,” undoubtedly CAM’s most popular feature, which highlights the brilliant acumen of David F. Martin.

My Edmonds News attended the first tour and coffee session that the art museum held and it was delightful. Martin treated patrons to startling stories of crazed love between Northwest artists, the genealogy of who mentored the art aspirations of whom, and who influenced whose style.

Really. You do not want to miss an opportunity to attend coffee with the curator. Tickets here.

As always, Cascadia Art Museum is open and enthusiastically welcomes Art Walk Edmonds participants. Membership information for the art museum can be found at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Weekend in Edmonds

Featured Event

Jazz Connection

Saturday, May 20

Jazz. Connection. Those two words say it all. Music will be pouring into Edmonds’ streets this weekend as Jazz Connection, sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreaker Rotary Club (Daybreakers) puts together its 17th “connection.”

~

Big bands will begin to blare at 9 a.m. at Edmonds Center for the Arts (410 4th Ave. N.)

Chorals (9:30 a.m.) will be staged at the Holy Rosary Parish (7th Ave. N. at Aloha St.)

Combos are jammin’ at the Edmonds Theater (415 Main St.). Places everyone for a 9:30 a.m. downbeat.

Expect excitement, electricity and skyrocketing performances from students throughout the Puget Sound region.

Scholarships will be awarded by the Daybreakers to select graduating seniors, and grants will be announced benefiting participating schools.

Although admission is free, donations are an indication of good manners. All proceeds will go directly to the Daybreakers’ scholarship and grant fund.

Readers can even donate now, but going to this Jazz Connection link.

Saturday night, as the Jazz Connection draws to a close, fans will celebrate with an evening jazz performance by John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday/ Saturday

May 19 /20

7 p.m.

Soiree Fatale

Black Box Theatre

Edmonds Community College (EdCC)

Mukilteo Hall

20000 68th Ave. W.

Edmonds CC’s Music Department and the Black Box Theatre present Soiree Fatale. This unique cabaret experience, which celebrates women in music features students and faculty of Edmonds Community College.

Background information about the program and its inception is featured in this My Edmonds News event notice. Follow the event’s Facebook page at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, May 20

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Viva Diva Flea Market

Edmonds Masonic Lodge

515 Dayton St.

With the carnival of events that will be going on in downtown Edmonds this weekend – the Saturday Market, Jazz Connection, events at the ECA, why not add a flea market? It makes perfect sense, especially if you are looking for vintage, mid-century and contemporary collectables. Includes furniture, linens, costume jewelry, artwork, retro clothing, ephemera, silver and much more.

Maureen Garberding tells Artfully Edmonds that Viva Diva Flea Market was spawned by the 2014 closing of the Waterfront Antique Mall.

A collector, Maureen quickly realized that dealers who had space at the antique mall had formed a community of friends who needed a location to see each other and talk about the world of collectibles.

With her musician and event producer husband providing musical good vibrations, they’ve found a home at the Edmonds Masonic Lodge.

“I am a lover of all things vintage and enjoy looking for old treasures as many others do. The Viva Diva Flea Market is the perfect place to find vintage items,” she invites.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, May 20

1:30–3:30 p.m.

Free!

Art and the Garden

Nancy Moore and April Richarson

Edmonds Wildlife Habitat

Native Plant Demonstration Garden

Willow Creek Hatchery

95 Pine Street (corner of Pine St. and S.R. 104)

Nancy and April will be sharing their experience and knowledge about native plants, field sketching and drawing at a comprehensive workshop organized by Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden and Pilchuck Audubon Society.

The Saturday workshop will also include how to create dyes from local native plants with opportunities to practice and create your own art.

Free parking is available on Pine Street with some parking for those with limited mobility is available in the small parking lot at the hatchery down the driveway.

For additional information about this workshop you are encouraged to call or contact 425.771.8165 and garden@pilchuckaudubon.org

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, May 20

7 p.m.

Comedy Court convenes at

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

Court is now in session!

Artfully Edmonds has added this comedy forum to her schedule. What are we expecting? (1) a courtroom theme, (2) a somewhat impartial judge, (3) huffy plaintiffs, (4) indignant defendants – all set to improv.

See you in court!

Need a preview? There’s a Facebook page for that!

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

4th grade-12th grade

Wednesday, May 31

5 p.m.

Steel Magic Northwest

Edmonds Adventist Church

8625 – 196th St. S.W.

Steel Magic Northwest (SMN) is holding a hands-on open house, allowing interested guests to play and hear steel drum music firsthand.

The open house will begin with a performance by the SMN youth class and follow with a tutorial session by artistic director Gary Gibson, who will teach a segment of the music to guests of the open house.

Students from 4th through 12th grade are particularly encouraged to attend the open house with their parents, as well as adult learners.

The public is invited to stay for the 7 p.m. rehearsal of top SMN youth and adult groups (the Pan Wizards and Mystical Steel, respectively). This 20-piece steel orchestra is currently rehearsing for numerous upcoming summer performances.

For more information, and to save your space, email the director for confirmation at director@steelmagicnorthwest.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

Kids!

A summer of music

Summer Music Program

Edmonds School District (ESD) Summer Music School program registration is open now for the session beginning June 29 – July 19. The district is maintaining a Facebook page for registration updates and upcoming fun events.

Full detailed information about the ESD program is available at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Ages 7—11

Sign your kids up now!

July 31 – August 4

Youth Marimba Workshop at

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

In this hands-on music camp, kids will learn to play melodies, harmonies and fun rhythms, as well as how to keep time on a variety of marimbas, hand percussion instruments and drums.

Campers will learn by ear with a light-hearted, kid-centered approach while exploring the elements of music through interactive movement and community building drum circle games.

The special connection between the Pacific Northwest and Zimbabwean marimba music will also be explored. No experience necessary, and all skill levels welcome!

For registration information contact Gillian Jones, Director of Programming, at gillian@ec4arts.org or 425.275.9483.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.