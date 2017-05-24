Artfully Edmonds: Arts that strut through the summer calendar

Edmonds never disappoints when it comes to summertime and the arts. As Memorial Day kicks off much anticipated warmer weather, Artfully Edmonds is taking a look toward live theatre, art shows, festivals and films.

There’s a lot being offered, so bookmark My Edmonds News and pre-plan some fun outings for your family, or date, while Edmonds struts its arts stuff!

Friday, June 2

8 p.m.

The Phoenix Theatre

(Upper level of the Firdale Shopping Plaza)

9673 Firdale Ave.

Crossing Delancey

By Susan Sandler

Directed by David Bailey

Plays through June 25

The Phoenix Theatre, located in Firdale Village’s shopping plaza, has just eight days to finish rehearsals and bring to those who love laughter their spring production, Crossing Delancey; which opens Friday, June 2.

Friends and fans of the popular fun house were treated to a director’s preview of the rehearsals Tuesday night, with questions answered and wine poured. The director’s previews is just one of the features that the artistic and management team of Melanie Calderwood, Debra Rich Gettleman and Phillip Kiernan have brought to The Phoenix Theatre.

“Comedy without all the drama,” continues to be the independent theatre’s (501c3) slogan, and the troupe wears it well. Specializing in an established slate of actors, the Phoenix Theatre brings fresh faces onto their boards after very careful vetting and long rehearsal schedules; to which the community is now invited.

Director David Bailey will show his mettle in 12 performances – with the add on of a “pay what you can” dress rehearsal on Thursday, June 1. Watch for confirming details in Artfully Edmonds.

Since the Phoenix Theatre’s rise in regional popularity, following their participation in the Seattle Fringe Festival, seats will fill quickly. So choose the cohorts you choose to chuckle with, and settle in on one of these performance dates.

Wednesday, May 31

5:30 p.m.

Season Preview!

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

This Wednesday, Edmonds Center for the Arts rolls out its red carpet and invites the community to a preview of all of the performance pearls selected for its 2017-18 season.

Remember last year’s season opener? Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers; remember? What wild stand-up-and-cheer act will open the ECA’s 11th season? Be among the first to know!

The preview is complimentary but an RSVP is necessary, so get your tickets at this ECA box office link.

Wednesday, June 7

7 p.m.

Imani Milele

Ugandan Children’s Choir

Edmonds Lutheran Church

23525 84th Ave. W.

“Always believe,” is the translation of Imani Milele the name of the Ugandan choir that has accepted an invitation to perform in Edmonds. A children’s choir, established in 1989, provides housing, education and skill training for 3,500 at risk and orphaned children while bringing awareness of the plight of children in Uganda.

The choir’s performance is set off by vibrantly colored costumes, dance and drum routines.

Contact the church at 425-774-8090 for ticket information.

Friday, June 9

8 p.m.

The Game’s Afoot

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Ted Jaquith

Plays through June 25

Driftwood Players

950 Main St.

Even before Driftwood Players picked it up for production, The Game’s Afoot was a winner. But bringing it to this arts destination most definitely brings cache to this play by Ken Ludwig.

Published in 2012, it lists, among its many achievements, the Mystery Writers of America Edgar Allen Poe Award – Best Play.

Devotees of The Driftwood Players will undoubtedly enjoy the treatment that experienced director Ted Jaquith brings to the production.

The Story

It is December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry.

Comprising the wealthy Gillette family, which resides in the castle, is the egomaniac Broadway star and his lovely wife, his fawning son; a wasp-tongued reviewer, a wealthy widow and a number of quirky – and memorable characters.

When one of the guests is stabbed to death, the storyline quickly turns into a whodunit. It’s up to Gillette, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next murder, but without any of the guests knowing about the first murder!

Will Gillette blunder? Will the killer (and their motives) be discovered in time? You’ll be among the first to know if you are sitting in the Wade James Theatre on opening night!

Advance ticket sales are being sold now at this box office link.

Saturday, June 10

10 a.m.

A Summer of Art

Art Market at

ArtWorks

201 2nd Ave. S.

Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sundays noon-5 p.m.

As we all know, beautiful-by-the-shore Edmonds has become an inspiration to local artists over the decades, whose work now adorns many area homes.

Art Market’s A Summer of Art is one more avenue for Edmonds artists to show their stunning (and talked about!) work to the public.

The venue for this open market art show is ArtWorks, a local artist workshop which offers studios space and gallery opportunities to the arts community.

The event series will take place on these dates, so note your calendars:

June 10-11; June 17-18,

July 1; July 8-9

Aug. 12-13; Aug. 19-20.

Saturday, June 10

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fiddler On the Roof Concert Version

Sno-King Community Chorale

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

The Sno-King Community Chorale (SKCC) is bringing the concert version of Fiddler On the Roof to Edmonds, to the delight of fans of Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick, Joseph Stein whose music, lyrics and book (respectively).

This compelling saga opened on Broadway in 1964 and its music and songs have graced weddings and all of the passages of life that keep us together as family and community.

Celebrate – and commemorate – everything that this two-performance engagement has to offer.

Tickets for both shows are available at this convenient online link.

Wednesday, June 14 and

June 16-18, Friday through Sunday

pARTy!

Theme: Arts Masters

This is the pARTy that kicks off the annual Edmonds Arts Festival in grand style. So pull out your ‘best dressed’ Arts Masters attire for an evening of fun as the 60th anniversary of the festival is celebrated and a glass is raised to the parade of artists who travel from near and far to bring this fantastic event to Edmonds!

The community is invited to attend the kick-off pARTy with its opportunity to have your little red dot placed on art that will be exhibited throughout the festival. Attendees will also get a sneak-peek at prize-winning art in the three juried art galleries.

This Art Masters themed party, with its nod to Vincent Van Gogh, will be held at the Frances Anderson Center (750 Main St.) in order to take advantage of the panoramic view of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains, and Edmonds’ gorgeous summer sunsets.

Tickets are on sale now for this premier event, which includes in its benefits the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for selected pieces of original works of art; enjoyment of fare by several exceptional Edmonds caterers and restaurateurs – drinks and light beverages are available for purchase.

Follow news of the Edmonds Arts Festival at this link.

Note: Artfully Edmonds will be featuring interviews with compelling, and accomplished artist-participants in the upcoming weeks, so bookmark us and follow our behind-the-scenes news.

Opening June 30

Showing also on July 1/ 2

Growing Up – A Cabaret

Directed by Shileah Corey

Ballyhoo Theatre at

The Phoenix

9673 Firdale Ave.

Growing Up, presented in cabaret style depicts the journey through the lives of young people and how they navigate the anxiety, discovery, joys and sorrows in coming of age.

Presented in a unique song and story style with original monologues, performers aged 12-15 years old are sure to create heartfelt performances.

Growing Up is directed by Shileah Corey. The material was arranged and conceived by Corey along with Erich Schleck.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door. For more information contact ballyhoo.theatre@gmail.com

Cascade Symphony Orchestra, celebrating its upcoming 56th anniversary, announces Early Bird pricing of its 2017-18 Season ticket sales. The Early Bird ticket prices will be in effect through Thursday, June 1.

Oct. 23

The season opens on Monday, Oct. 23 with a performance titled, “Russian Ark”.

This concert will feature soloist Marley Erickson in the Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor.

The program will begin with the Spanish Dance No.1 from De Falla’s La Vida Breve. Next, the string section will be spotlighted in two movements from Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, and the wind section will perform El Camino Real by Alfred Reed. The full orchestra will conclude the concert with the Prokofieff Symphony No.7.

Full-orchestra concert dates for the season are Oct. 23, 2017, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2017, Jan. 15, 2018, March 12, 2018, and May 7, 2018.

In addition, CSO will present its annual Children’s Concert on Feb. 10, 2018, and its Ensemble Concert on April 15, 2018.

Your ticket link to this extraordinary orchestra, with its history of storied successes is made available here.

ECA Summer Engagements

Too much sun? Are you thinking you may actually need a break from the rays as summer plays on?

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) will be bringing us in from the heat with a Latin beat in late July and will add two Wednesday night engagements in August with their ECA Summer Engagements package.

The single ticket price point is unbeatable – almost. The ECA box office is offering a 20 percent savings for those summer smarties that purchase a set of tickets for all three performances.

Wednesday, July 26

7:30 p.m.

La Santa Cecilia is going to rock it Latin style with bossa-nova, rumba, bolero, tango, jazz and yes! even Klezmer music – a showcase of world music with an emphasis on South and Central America.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

7:30 p.m.

The Weepies are a girl/guy singer songwriter duo who are probably more happy than sad in spite of their name. Deb Talan and Steve Tannen, the legend goes, began writing together the night they met and it didn’t take them much longer to put together their band.

Deb and Steve have sold over one million records with an additional 17 million streams on Spotify.

Artfully Edmonds fact-find-of-the-week is that The Weepies song Forgiven is played over the closing credits of the 2001 movie Lovely & Amazing, according to Wikipedia.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

7:30 p.m.

Skerryvore is a seven-piece Scottish band that shows off with a blending of traditional Scottish music and urban rock. They are the ambassador band for the “Visit Scotland” campaign.

Enjoy yourselves, everyone; and see you next week, here at My Edmonds News’ Artfully Edmonds.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.