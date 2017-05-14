Good trees for urban gardens: Choosing spring flowering trees

1 of 7

We continue our series highlighting trees that work for gardens in Edmonds. It’s presented by Master Gardener Barbara Chase, who serves on the Edmonds Tree Board.

After our long stretch of wet weather, most of us were delighted to see trees showing their blossoms in March. Starting with magnolias and flowering plums, gardeners were excited to view the color. Thoughts of adding a flowering tree came to mind. Should it be one of the dogwoods, a native serviceberry, magnolia stellata. How do we choose?

First of all, try to keep in mind how the tree will look in your garden year round. Most tree blossoms last a couple of weeks, depending on the tree and the weather. Windy, wet weather will result in blossoms on the ground looking like pink or white snowfall.

Check on the eventual width and height so your tree will not be hitting the house or blocking a view in the years ahead. If the blossoms turn to fruit, be careful where it is planted so the fruit is not splattering on the patio or sidewalk. Keep your eyes out for trees with wonderful blossoms but whose branches are unattractive after the blossoms fall. Some flowering cherries, flowering plums and hawthorns are quite unattractive after the blossoms fall.

One good website for information about your future purchase of a tree is Great Plant Picks. Look up crab apple “Adirondack” for a tree with year-round interest and narrow growth habit, which can be a good choice for a small yard or a space that is limited. See it in the area south of the main building of the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The site has good information about good local trees

Choose carefully so you will have maximum benefit from a new tree in your garden. You may even want a tree-like shrub such as camellia “Donation” with its long-lasting pink flowers. Do your research and you will be looking forward to the tree’s beauty in your garden for many years ahead.

— By Barbara Chase