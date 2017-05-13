A brother remembers life with Father Joe Petosa

“We were the bookends of the family,” laughed Vince Petosa as he recalled his brother, the Rev. Joseph L. Petosa, who passed away May 5. “There were 10 of us, two girls and eight boys. Joe was the oldest and I’m the youngest.”

Growing up in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood, life was a family affair for the Petosas. Vince was only 5 when the family moved out to Silver Lake, but the traditions stayed the same.

“Family dinners were always a big deal for us,” recalled Vince, who now lives in Edmonds. “It usually meant 15 or more people around the table, and as the family grew with marriages and children they got even bigger. Lots of fond memories.”

With 15 years between them, Joe was more like an adult figure to Vince.

“I remember him being pretty preoccupied with his studies at St. Edward Seminary over on Lake Washington,” Vince said, “but fortunately for us that was close to home so Joe was always around for the rest of us. After being ordained, his assignments were all to nearby parishes that also allowed him to stay close to home. Throughout his life Joe remained a constant presence to us.”

Vince said that his brother was first and foremost a priest, who took great joy in saying Mass, hearing confessions, giving sermons and being present for his parishioners. According to Vince, Father Joe’s favorite part of the Mass was the consecration, where communion is prepared and Catholics experience the presence of the Holy Spirit.

“I truly believe he was saying Mass with his last breath,” said Vince.

“He touched a lot of lives over his 87 years,” Vince recalled. “Even after he retired in 1988 he remained very active, helping out at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Everett and Holy Rosary in Edmonds, saying Mass, giving sermons and just being there for the parishioners.”

But Father Joe had a human side too.

“He loved to go to the casinos and play those machines,” laughed Vince. “It was always nickel and dime stuff, but man, did he ever get excited when he’d hit a jackpot! No one ever really wins at those places, but Joe sure loved the entertainment.”

But the best way to distract Joe from whatever he was doing was to suggest going out to dinner.

“Eating in restaurants was one of his big passions,” Vince said. “He loved it all — Chinese, Italian, steak houses, you name it. All we’d have to say is ‘let’s go out to dinner’ and Joe would drop everything.”

But above all, Father Joe loved life, loved people, loved the priesthood and took his greatest joy in living a life of service. “In the core of his being, he believed that we live for others, not for ourselves,” recalls Vince.

And for Father Joe Petosa, the priesthood was the path to living this life of service.

A rosary and vigil will be held for Father Petosa at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Everett, on Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds on Monday, May 15 at 11 a.m. Please share memories at www.becksfuneralhome.com.

Read his obituary in My Edmonds News here.

— By Larry Vogel