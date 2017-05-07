EntertainmentThe Arts Cascade Symphony Orchestra thanks its Business Alliance members May 7, 2017 23 0 Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CS0) thanked its Business Alliance members this evening in a reception at Edmonds Center for the Arts which included an invitation to the dress rehearsal of the Monday, May 8 performance of “Pictures at an Exhibition”. Photos by Barry Ehrlich Cascade Symphony Orchestra business alliance2 1 of 5 Sylvana Rinehart, representing Cedar Creek Memory Care and a Cascade Symphony Orchestra Business Alliance member chats with CSO music director, Michael Miropolsky. Ralph and Peggy Sanders of the Sanders Law Group chat with CSO music director Michael Miropolsky during the Cascade Symphony Orchestra Business Alliance reception Sunday, May 7. ECA executive director Joe McIalwain thanks Cascade Symphony Orchestra for its contributions to audience attendance at Edmonds' premier stage. Bruce Caldwell, chair of the CSO development committee welcomes attendees of the Business Alliance. Bruce Caldwell, chair of the CSO development committee welcomes attendees of the Business Alliance. ECA executive director Joe McIalwain thanks Cascade Symphony Orchestra for its contributions to audience attendance at Edmonds’ premier stage, Edmonds Center for the Arts. Ralph and Peggy Sanders of the Sanders Law Group chat with CSO music director Michael Miropolsky during the Cascade Symphony Orchestra Business Alliance reception Sunday, May 7. Sylvana Rinehart, representing Cedar Creek Memory Care and a Cascade Symphony Orchestra Business Alliance member chats with CSO music director, Michael Miropolsky. Sylvana Rinehart, representing Cedar Creek Memory Care and a Cascade Symphony Orchestra Business Alliance member chats with CSO music director, Michael Miropolsky. Ralph and Peggy Sanders of the Sanders Law Group chat with CSO music director Michael Miropolsky during the Cascade Symphony Orchestra Business Alliance reception Sunday, May 7. ECA executive director Joe McIalwain thanks Cascade Symphony Orchestra for its contributions to audience attendance at Edmonds’ premier stage. Bruce Caldwell, chair of the CSO development committee welcomes attendees of the Business Alliance.