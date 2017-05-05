Cascadia Art Museum to offer floral arrangement class

Saturday, May 13

10am – 12 p.m.

Cascadia Art Museum (CAM)

190 Sunset Dr.

In celebration of its current exhibit Botanical Exuberance, the Cascadia Art Museum is offering floral arrangement classes on Saturday, May 13.

Tickets for the class are available now.

Hosted by Dunn Gardens and led by Jennifer Carlson, those attending will learn bouquet arrangement and leave the class a classic display of their own ingenuity.

Ms. Carlson is an illustrator, landscape designer and urban farmer. She has degrees in both art and in landscape architecture. Since the 1970s she has planned and implemented many organic gardens in the Pacific Northwest. She has lived and studied sustainable gardening practices while residing outside the U.S., in Nepal, Yugoslavia, and Germany.

She teaches classes in low-maintenance plant selection, sustainable landscape design, hen keeping and many other classes. Her company, Haven Illustrated, LLC specializes in sustainable landscape design such as rainwater harvesting, green roofs, rain gardens, and urban agriculture.

Tickets for this Cascadia Art Museum class may be purchased online here!