Chermak Construction wins national remodeling award

1 of 2

Edmodnds-based Chermak Construction, Inc. has won a 2017 Chrysalis Award for Remodeling Excellence.

Chermak won in the Bath Remodel $50K-$75K category. Ken Kanline, director of the awards, noted that the kitchen and bath categories are always the most highly entered and most competitive each year, usually representing about 40 percent of total entries. The 2017 competition drew nearly 450 entries.

“A national award in this bath category is one of the most hard-earned awards in the entire competition,” he said.

The entries were judged on overall design, the creative use of space and materials, and the degree to which the project enhanced the original structure.

Chermak Construction’s entry this year was located in Edmonds, where the clients had a dated master bathroom with cold, tile floors and lots of area rugs. The goal was to create a master bath that was both contemporary and warm. This project, located in a modern condo unit with a sweeping view of Puget Sound, was designed to reflect the Pacific Northwest environment.

“Receiving this award reflects the dedication and hard work of our employees as they strive to create projects that customers love and that we can be proud of,” said Company President Howard Chermak.

The remodel included a new “wood look” heated Cappella Java tile floor, a glass surround shower enclosure, a freestanding tub, and earthy tile and beach pebbles on the walls. You can see more project photos here.

Chermak Construction has won five Chrysalis Awards in the past seven years.