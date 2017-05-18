City to begin work next week on Sunset Avenue parking modifications

Now that better weather is on the way, the City of Edmonds Public Works Department said that crews next week will begin work to change up the parking configuration along Sunset Avenue.
City Street and Storms Manager Tod Moles noted that the Edmonds City Council last fall directed city staff to remove the 21 angle parking spaces on the street and replace them with parallel parking spaces. The council also asked staff to work with local residents to find locations for additional parallel stalls along the rest of Sunset Avenue, Moles said.
“On Monday, we will be removing the angle parking curb stops and surface markings,” Moles said. “Tuesday we hope to re-stripe the parallel stalls and will begin reaching out to local residents looking for comment regarding proposed locations for additional stalls along the remainder of Sunset Avenue.”
Any plans on putting up either curb stops or better signage explaining to drivers that they need to park east of the walkway striping instead of right up against the curb?
I still frequently see parallel parked cars in the walkway and the signage and marking don’t make it clear for new visitors.
Annnd there goes the end of watching the sunset from your parked car. I suppose that’s one way to decrease traffic on the street.