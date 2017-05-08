City of Edmonds seeks candidates for Salary Commission

The City of Edmonds is looking for an individual to fill an available position on the Salary Commission. The commission is seeking to establish realistic compensation so that citizens of the highest quality may be attracted to public service. The position is a non-paid, volunteer position. All appointees must reside within the City of Edmonds.

This five-member commission meets on a periodic basis in the evenings at

Edmonds City Hall or other city building locations (such as the Police Department

Training Room) to review the mayor and city council’s compensation. Board members

serve for a three-year term, except that the initial members shall be appointed for

staggered terms of one, two or three years, and are eligible for reappointment.

The commission’s duties include reviewing the salaries of the city’s elected officials

(mayor and council) and preparing a salary schedule for the city attorney’s review

prior to being filed with city clerk’s office.

The commission begins its work in July and must file its salary schedule with the

city clerk no later than Sept. 30.

Interested Edmonds residents may pick up an application at the reception desk of City Hall located at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, or online at the Boards/Commissions webpage at: www.edmondswa.gov/boards-commissionscommittees-openings.html. To receive an application by mail, call 425-771-0258.

Deadline for applications: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.