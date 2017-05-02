City of Edmonds seeks to fill position on Diversity Commission

Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the community’s changing demographics and “enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding” are encouraged to apply for an open position on the city’s Diversity Commission.

The purpose of the Edmonds Diversity Commission is to promote an environment that accepts, celebrates, and appreciates diversity within the community. The nine-member volunteer advisory commission:

· serves as a resource for city government and the community by providing information, education, and communication that facilitates a better understanding and celebrates our differences;

· provides recommendations to the mayor and city council that would identify opportunities to address diversity issues, promote diversity programs, and/or provide guidance to create a more accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community; and

· assists the City of Edmonds in supporting and challenging all areas of government and the community to eliminate and prevent all forms of discrimination.

Applicants will be reviewed and considered by the existing members of the Diversity Commission, who will make the nomination, subject to city council confirmation. The new appointee will fill a three-year term that expires 12/31/2018.

Applicants must reside within the City of Edmonds. Ideal applicants will be interested in diversity issues, can respect different views, are positive and action-oriented, and have some personal experience that will contribute to a rich and diverse body of commissioners. Persons of diverse personal backgrounds, such as ethnic heritage, race, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion and age are encouraged to apply. In addition, applicants should have the time to commit to monthly evening commission meetings, occasional evening or weekend sponsored events, plus occasional ad hoc working subgroup meetings.

Apply online by clicking “application” after the Diversity Commission listed at the following City webpage: http://www.edmondswa.gov/boards-commissions-committees-openings.html.

Or obtain an application by email at cindi.cruz@edmondswa.gov, by phone at 425-775-7724 or at City Hall First Floor Reception, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Application forms may be returned as indicated on the form no later than 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2017.