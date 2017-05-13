    Dirty hands and big smiles at Edmonds in Bloom Mother’s Day kids’ planting event

    Olivia Edgecomb, 3 1/2, of Lynnwood prepares a planter with scoops of potting mix.
    Penelope Rosendahl chooses just the right stickers to put on the planter for her mom, Annie Doyon.
    Edmonds in Bloom volunteer Ken Marvel is a regular at the annual Mother's Day kids planting. "This is so much fun," he remarked. "I look forward to it every year."
    Giada Caldirola of Edmonds is justifiably proud of her beautiful planted pot. "I actually helped choose the plants," said mom Andrea Petrone. "But I'll forget by tomorrow so it'll be a big surprise!"
    It's a mother-daughter thing as Shelby and mom Kelsey Pritchett each assembled planters for their moms.
    It's not all about mothers, as 7-year-old Addilyn Johnson of Mill Creek picks some gorgeous plant material for a basket that will go to her great-grandmother.

    Continuing an annual day-before-Mother’s-Day tradition, Edmonds in Bloom volunteers arrived bright and early at Saturday’s Edmonds Museum Garden Market with bags of soil, bright-colored buckets, loads of stickers and other decorations, and scores of flats brimming with colorful annuals.

    No sooner were they set up than throngs of kids and parents descended on the booth, all intent on making beautiful hand-made flower baskets to present to Mom on Mother’s Day.

    The annual event helps raise money for the annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden tour, garden competition and other events. This year’s Garden Tour is set for Sunday, July 16 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Edmonds in Bloom website.

    — Story and photos by Larry Vogel

