Dirty hands and big smiles at Edmonds in Bloom Mother’s Day kids’ planting event

1 of 6

Continuing an annual day-before-Mother’s-Day tradition, Edmonds in Bloom volunteers arrived bright and early at Saturday’s Edmonds Museum Garden Market with bags of soil, bright-colored buckets, loads of stickers and other decorations, and scores of flats brimming with colorful annuals.

No sooner were they set up than throngs of kids and parents descended on the booth, all intent on making beautiful hand-made flower baskets to present to Mom on Mother’s Day.

The annual event helps raise money for the annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden tour, garden competition and other events. This year’s Garden Tour is set for Sunday, July 16 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Edmonds in Bloom website.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel