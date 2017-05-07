Driftwood Players announces finalists for 2017 Festival of Shorts

Edmonds Driftwood Players has announced finalists for its 8th Annual Festival of Shorts, which will be performed July 7-9.

Eight great short plays were selected from over 400 submissions from around the world. The finalists were chosen through “blind” readings by our selection committee. These never-before-produced shorts will make their debut on the stage at The Wade James Theater in Edmonds. The theme of this year’s festival is “Unintended Consequences.”

According to a Driftwood Players announcement, the selected playwrights “will exhibit their most innovative, hilarious, or profound 15 minutes of stage-time, with actors and directors chosen through Driftwood auditions. At each of the four performances, the audience selects their favorite and on Sunday, our panel of esteemed judges will select an overall festival winner.”

Finalists for 2016 are:

Passing Lane by Steven D. Miller, Duluth, Georgia

Spare Change for Strange Angels by Cayenne Douglass, New York, N.Y.

Good Ol’ Mom and Dad by Eric Bischoff, Seattle

Lover’s Leap by Ken Levine, Los Angeles

Wheelchair Chicken by Jason Cannon, Sarasota, Fla.

Did you Find Everything OK? By Nicole L. V. Mullins, Battle Creek, Mich.

Comfort Zones by Mark Rigney, Evansville, Ind.

The Nurse by Philip W. Hall, New York, N.Y.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, July 7 – 9, 2017

Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Performances are at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

To purchase tickets: www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or 425-774-9600