EdCC President Jean Hernandez named Grand Marshal of Edmonds 4th of July parade

The Edmonds Chamber Monday announced that Edmonds Community College President Jean Hernandez will be the 2017 Grand Marshal of the “An Edmonds Kind of 4th” parade.

“I am both shocked to be selected as Grand Marshal and very honored,” Hernandez said. “Know that this is a huge honor for me, and it will be a highlight in my career and personal life…I love it!!”

Hernandez was named president of Edmonds Community College in January 2011. With over 35 years of experience in higher education, her work has included administrative levels at four community colleges and two universities. Her local community service includes: College Spark Washington Board of Trustees, Economic Alliance of Snohomish County Board, Lynnwood Rotary Club, Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County, YWCA Board, and NAACP of Snohomish County member (2014 recipient of the Oscar Eason Jr. Community Service Award). In 2015, she received the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve recognition award. Under her leadership, student support services have expanded and the college is moving towards the creation of degree pathways.

Hernandez recently announced her upcoming retirement from Edmonds Community College but reiterated her desire to remain connected to the community, supporting both the college and local organizations.

You can learn more about Edmonds Kind of Fourth festivities at www.edmondsfourth.com or by calling the Edmonds Chamber office at 425-670-1496.