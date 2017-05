1 of 2

Boy Scout Troop 312 of Edmonds won the 2016 Troop of the Year award at the Boy Scouts of America Puget Sound District Recognition Dinner, held Saturday, April 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood.

The award was presented to Troop 312 Scoutmaster Kevin O’Brien and Troop Committee Chair Michele Hollingsworth.

Troop 312 meets every Monday night at Edmonds United Methodist Church. If you’d like more information about joining the troop, contact Michele Hollingsworth at 206-533-8771.