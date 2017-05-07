Edmonds Booktalk: Sneak peak of summer books and hope for warmer weather

Spring in Edmonds? We were totally hoping for a more definitive weather-related seasonal change. Unfortunately, it still feels like really early spring. Or not very late winter. Yikes.

But there are indeed some signs of hope!

Of course, the cherry blossoms and the tulips have come, and some of them are on the way out… so somewhere amidst all the rain, the flowers sensed spring.

The Garden Market, presented by the Edmonds Historical Museum, launched on May 6. Always a promising sign. More information at the Museum website.

And a definitive sign of warmer weather coming: a really big stack of great books, some new in paperback and all kinds of great reads coming in the next few months…

Next month I will do a little summer-reading review/preview .

OK, I will give you one sneak peek!

“The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.” by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland coming June 13, 2017. So much fun! It is an amazing amalgam of science fiction and fantasy, with great, and hilarious, jabs at government bureaucracy. Time travel. Magic. Evil government bureaucrats. Kit [Christopher] Marlowe. [the foremost Elizabethan tragedian of his day. He greatly influenced William Shakespeare, who was born in the same year as Marlowe and who rose to become the pre-eminent Elizabethan playwright after Marlowe’s mysterious early death … heh. The plot, as they say, thickens!]

May Events at The Edmonds Bookshop

May 18, 2017. Third Thursday Art Walk. 5 – 8 p.m. Join us to welcome local author Melissa A. Woods and her inspirational novel, “Getting Past Anxiety.”

The story of Stella Maris, a thirty-seven-year-old professional woman in the Pacific Northwest who is fighting to escape the shackles of anxiety. Her story is ultimately about how we choose the quality of our life. This book will inspire you to start your own healing process so you can break the shackles of your anxiety and reclaim your life.

Melissa A. Woods is an author, professional keynote speaker, life coach, and expert on anxiety disorders. Melissa has spent years studying anxiety and learning how to heal from it. She has also received a Certificate of Memoir from the University of Washington.

May 2017 Book Club Book.

May 17, 2017. “Everyone Brave Is Forgiven” by Chris Cleave.

Set in London during the years of 1939–1942, when citizens had slim hope of survival, much less victory; and on the strategic island of Malta, which was daily devastated by the Axis barrage, this novel features little-known history and a perfect wartime love story inspired by the real-life love letters between the author’s grandparents.

For some great behind-the-scenes insight, watch the interview with Chris Cleave on WellRead.org.

More information on our Book Club page.

Recent book releases of note:

“Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy” by Anne Lamott. From the bestselling author comes a powerful exploration of mercy, its limitless (if sometimes hidden) presence, why we ignore it, and how we can embrace it.

“All the Light We Cannot See: A Novel” by Anthony Doerr. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and more than two and a half years on the New York Times bestseller list… finally in paperback.

“The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware. With surprising twists, spine-tingling turns, and a setting that proves as uncomfortably claustrophobic as it is eerily beautiful, this is a taut and intense read — one that will leave even the most sure-footed reader restlessly uneasy long after the last page is turned. In paperback.

“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann. From New Yorker staff writer and best-selling author of “The Lost City of Z,” a twisting, haunting true-life murder mystery about one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.

“The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. France, 1939. The story of two sisters, separated by years and experience, each embarking on her own dangerous path toward survival, love, and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France. Finally in paperback. April 25, 2017.

“Into the Water: A Novel by Paula Hawkins. The author of the bestseller “The Girl on the Train” returns with an addictive new novel of psychological suspense. New [4/27/17] review in The Seattle Times. May 2, 2017.



“Trajectory: Stories” by Richard Russo. A new collection of short fiction that demonstrates that the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Empire Falls is also a master of the shorter genre.



For young readers “The Trials of Apollo Book Two : The Dark Prophecy” by Rick Riordan. Zeus has punished his son Apollo–god of the sun, music, archery, poetry, and more–by casting him down to earth in the form of a gawky, acne-covered sixteen-year-old mortal named Lester. [dang! how humiliating!] Come along for what promises to be a harrowing, hilarious, and haiku-filled ride. . . .



For ages 3 – 6 “Goldfish Ghost” by Lemony Snicket and Lisa Brown. Goldfish Ghost was born on the surface of the water in the bowl on a dresser in a boy’s room. The boy’s room was pleasant and familiar, but Goldfish Ghost wanted company, so he set out to find a friend… New [5/1/17] review in The Seattle Times. May 2, 2017.



“A Great Reckoning: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel” by Louise Penny. Her latest spellbinding novel pulls back the layers to reveal a brilliant and emotionally powerful truth. Now in paperback. May 2, 2017.



“Commonwealth: A Novel” by Ann Patchett. The acclaimed, bestselling author tells the enthralling story of how an unexpected romantic encounter irrevocably changes two families’ lives. Now in paperback.



“Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi. This award-winning novel follows the parallel paths of two half-sisters, born into different villages in eighteenth century Ghana, and their descendants, through eight generations. Winner of the PEN/ Hemingway Award. Now in paperback. May 2, 2017.



“The Nix” by Nathan Hill. Staff recommended. Now in paperback. May 2, 2017.

“Fatal Pursuit: A Novel of Bruno, Chief of Police” by Martin Walker. A pair of murders, a romance, and rivals in pursuit of a long-lost vintage car make for another mystery for Bruno, chief of police. Now in paperback. May 2, 2017.



“Dark Matter: A Novel” by Blake Crouch. A relentlessly surprising science-fiction thriller about choices, paths not taken, and how far we’ll go to claim the lives we dream of. Staff recommended. Now in paperback. May 2, 2017.



“October: The Story of the Russian Revolution” by China Miéville. The acclaimed fantasy author plunges us into the year the world was turned upside down. On the centenary of the Russian revolution, February 1917, he provides his own distinctive take on its history. Here is a book for those new to the events, told not only in their historical import but in all their passion and drama and strangeness. May 9, 2017.



“Saints for All Occasions: A Novel” by J. Courtney Sullivan. A sweeping, unforgettable novel about the hope, sacrifices, and love between two sisters and the secret that drives them apart. May 9, 2017



“Love and Trouble: A Midlife Reckoning” by Claire Dederer. The bestselling Seattle author was a happily married mother of two, when she suddenly found herself in the midst of an erotic reawakening. While that may sound exciting in theory, the reality was not so pleasant. Her revealing stories uncover something universal about the experience of being a woman, a daughter, a wife. May 9, 2017.



For young readers “The Wimpy Kid Movie Diary: The Next Chapter” by Jeff Kinney. Hit the road with author and illustrator Jeff Kinney and get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest 20th Century Fox movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. May 9, 2017.



“The Girls: A Novel” by Emma Cline. California, during the violent end of the 1960s. An indelible portrait of girls, the women they become, and that moment in life when everything can go horribly wrong. In paperback. May 9, 2017



“Valiant Ambition: George Washington, Benedict Arnold, and the Fate of the American Revolution” by Nathaniel Philbrick. From the bestselling author comes a surprising account of the middle years of the American Revolution, and the tragic relationship between George Washington and Benedict Arnold. Now in paperback. May 9, 2017

As always, check our website for all the latest in book news.

Happy reading!

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!”