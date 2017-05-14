Edmonds CC May 19 to perform ‘Soiree Fatale’: Music celebrating women

Edmonds Community College will present “Soiree Fatale” on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, in the Black Box Theatre. Join us as our community celebrates women through music in this original cabaret featuring an all-female cast from the Edmonds CC Music Department.

“The performers have been working very hard on their repertoire, and they are taking a lot of self direction in making more of an artistic statement with their songs,” said Music Director Jacob Herbert.

Soiree Fatale will feature tunes ranging from The Bangles to Blondie to musical theater, and stage direction by Jen Matthews. Original scenery and lighting by T.C. Kouyeas, Jr.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Student tickets are $7. Reserve your ticket ahead of time at blackboxedcc.org or at 425.640.1448. Email blackboxtheatre@edcc.edu for further information.