Edmonds City Council to hold public hearing May 16 on unit lot subdivisions

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, May 16 business meeting will hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city code that would allow unit lot subdivisions in Edmonds.

The code amendment proposal came about via a request from a private applicant, Westgate Woods LLC, which is planning a multi-family project in Edmonds. The Edmonds Planning Board held a public hearing on that request April 26 and recommended that the City Council approve the amendment.

You can learn more about unit lot subdivisions in our earlier story here.

The council will also hear proclamations regarding public works and National Police Week, as well as a special presentation to Assistant Parks Director Renee McRae. And it will receive a quarterly report from the Snohomish Health District and a presentation from the Snohomish County Tourism Bureau.

Then, the council will consider the following items:

– Proposed amendments to Diversity Commission code regarding member attendance and filling of new vacancies.

– Authorization for the mayor to sign supplemental agreements with BHC Consultants for the Dayton Street Utility Replacement Project, and with Tetra Tech for the Lift Station #1 Basin and Flow Study.

– Authorization for the mayor to sign a Complete Streets grant agreement with the Transportation Improvement Board, to complete a missing sidewalk link on the south side of Dayton Street from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue.

– A proposal to reject all construction bids for the 238th Street Walkway Project since they came in higher than the engineer’s estimate. The goal would be to re-advertise the project in fall 2017 or early 2018, with the hope of receiving lower bids.

– A proposal to approve a city policy that outlines when Edmonds business owners can have late fees for business license renewal payments waived or reversed. You can learn more about that in our earlier story here.

– An agreement with Olympic View Water and Sewer District and the Edmonds School District ESD) related to permits and approvals for the new Madrona K-8 School.

– A discussion of council committee meeting procedures and and a report on last week’s committee meetings.

The council will meet prior to the regular meeting at 6:45 p.m. to interview Carl Zapora for a position on the city’s newly-formed Salary Commission. The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in to the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

You can see the complete agenda here.