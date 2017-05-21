Edmonds City Council to meet in committees Tuesday night

The Edmonds City Council will hold a brief business meeting Tuesday night to hear a proclamation regarding National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The council will then adjourn to committee meetings in separate rooms to discus the following, as indicated:

Parks, Planning and Public Works Committee (Jury Meeting Room)

– Briefing on the 2018-2023 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program

– Report of final construction costs for the 105th/106th Avenues West Low Impact Development Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements Project

Finance Committee (Council Chamber)

– Finance policy review process

Public Safety and Personnel Committee (Police Training Room)

– A review of a possible salary increase for the now open Parks Deputy Director position. According to the council agenda, the job has been difficult to fill because the salary range is not competitive with other deputy director positions in the Puget Sound region.

– A review of council legislative assistant contract, which is up for renewal.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.