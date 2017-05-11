Edmonds Demo Garden clean-up party set for May 13

A clean-up party is set for the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden this Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Help is needed with clean-up, weeding, mulching and garden maintenance. Tools and garden gloves, training and supervision, coffee, juice and snacks will be provided. It is also a good opportunity to learn about native plants first hand. Everyone is welcome.

The Edmonds Demo Garden is located at the Willow Creek Hatchery at 95 Pine St. in Edmonds on the northwest corner of Pine Street and Edmonds Way (SR 104). Free parking is available on Pine Street, with some parking for those with limited mobility i in the small parking lot at the hatchery down the driveway.

All programs at this community garden operated by local volunteers are free but donations are always appreciated.

More information, visit the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden Facebook page or the website at www.pilchuckaubon.org. Or you can call 425-771-8165 or email garden@pilchuckaudubon.org