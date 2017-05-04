Edmonds Driftwood Players announces. 2017 scholarship winners

Edmonds Driftwood Players has announced the four 2017 scholarship winners from the June Martin Fund, and one recipient of the Ralph Eaton Fund (technical theater). The Board of Directors approved each $500 award in late April.

The winners are:

Alegra Batara. She is a senior at Shorecrest High School where she excels both academically and theatrically. She plans to obtain her BFA in musical theater. Her theater passion was ignited when cast in “Annie” with Driftwood Theater, and continued for four seasons. She aims to be an activist for Asian-Americans and other people of color not well represented in the arts.

Andrew Kim. He is a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School who plans to double major in chemical engineering and cello in college. An outstanding instrumentalist, he participates All State and All NW Orchestra, and is Principal Cellist of both the Cascade Youth Symphony and Edmonds-Woodway Philharmonic Orchestra. His strong academic record includes full IB throughout high school.

Lawrence McDonnell. He is a senior at Blanchet High School. He participates on the Improv Team, and in jazz band. He starred as “Scrooge” and “Mr. Banks,” to name a few. He lettered four times in drama and once in football. He won the piano prize at the Ellensburg Music Festival.

Griffin Price. He attends Shoreline Community College. His passion for music and theater was ignited in high school, where he starred in several productions at Wade James Theater. Well rounded in theater, music and academics, he received an Honorable Mention for Best Actor at 5th Avenue Theater, played in Concert Band, and earned a Certificate of Academic Achievement in high school.

Rebecca Strom. She is senior at Henry Jackson High School in Mill Creek and plans to enter Cornish College for the Arts this fall. She served as president of the school’s Theater Society and captain of the Improv Team. She starred “Macbeth” and “Into the Woods” at JHS. She also maintained a high GPA and was on the honor roll.