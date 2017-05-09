Edmonds Floretum volunteers pitch in at 6th and Main

1 of 5

No one can say that the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club members don’t walk their talk.

“From our club’s founding in 1922, our core mission has been to beautify Edmonds,” said club president-elect Tia Scarce. “And 95 years later, this still drives everything we do. From planting the downtown hanging baskets and the beds at Hazel Miller Plaza to maintaining the new Museum Plaza, we’re all about bringing the beauty of flowers to our community.”

Tuesday morning found the intrepid Floretum volunteers hard at work planting more than 800 flower plugs in the corner gardens at 6th and Main. Last week, they did the same thing at 5th and Main, and over the next two weeks they’ll dig in again at Hazel Miller Plaza and the 5th and Dayton corner gardens.

“It’s all part of fulfilling our mission and serving our community,” said Scarce.