Edmonds Floretum volunteers pitch in at 6th and Main

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has been beautifying Edmonds since 1922. The membership in this circa 1920s photo are (L to R), Mrs. Rice, Mrs. Klein, Mrs. C.J. Anderson, Mrs. John Schmidt, Mrs. Arp, and Mrs. Shank. (Photo courtesy of Edmonds Historical Musuem archives.
Floretum members Janan Dean and Janice Carr dig in at the corner of 6th and Main.
Floretum's Lesly Kaplan gets 'em in the ground at 6th and Main.
Floretum president-elect Tia Scarce prepares planting holes. "Beautifying Edmonds is our core mission," she said. "And we take it seriously."
The Floretum volunteers pause for a group photo after planting more than 800 flower plugs in the 4 corner gardens at 6th and Main. L to R, Janice Carr, Tia Scarce, Janan Dean, Lesly 'it's my garden and I'll plant if I want to' Kaplan, Betty Hugo, Louise Koehn.

No one can say that the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club members don’t walk their talk.

“From our club’s founding in 1922, our core mission has been to beautify Edmonds,” said club president-elect Tia Scarce. “And 95 years later, this still drives everything we do. From planting the downtown hanging baskets and the beds at Hazel Miller Plaza to maintaining the new Museum Plaza, we’re all about bringing the beauty of flowers to our community.”

Tuesday morning found the intrepid Floretum volunteers hard at work planting more than 800 flower plugs in the corner gardens at 6th and Main. Last week, they did the same thing at 5th and Main, and over the next two weeks they’ll dig in again at Hazel Miller Plaza and the 5th and Dayton corner gardens.

“It’s all part of fulfilling our mission and serving our community,” said Scarce.

 

