Edmonds High School Students of Month for April 2017

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Abel Carmona

Mother’s Name: Enedina Gonzalez

Father’s Name: Heriberto Carmona

Describe Your Interests: I like people to know about me that I am an outstanding leader.

Future Education Goals: To go to college

Future career goals:To have a major business

Rose Anna Lemke

Mother’s Name: Cheryl Lemke

Describe your interests: I like creative writing, photography, drawing, animals (giraffes), and music. My favorite quote is “earth without Art, is just Eh” – unknown

Future Education Goals: Seattle Art Institute

Future career goals: Photography

Anything else you want us to know? I am a proud supporter of 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Real Bands Save Fans, Real Fans Save Banks” project to raise awareness of the importance of music to teens suffering from mental disorders.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Houdha Al-Maliki

Mother’s Name: Iman

Community Service: Volunteer with purrfect pals cat adoption organization.

Significant School Project: To build guitars.

Future Educational Goals: To graduate and enter a four-year college

Austin Morehouse

Mother’s Name: Karyn Morehouse

Father’s Name: Brendan Morehouse

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: Musical theater

Awards: National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) competition Puget Sound chapter first place; fifth place regional NATS

Future Educational Goals: Associate’s degree at Shoreline Community College. BFA in musical theater.

Future Career Goals: Musical theater performer and teacher

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Julio Maldonado-Ble

Mother’s Name: Blanca Maldonado

Father’s Name: Julio Maldonado

GPA: 3.98

Clubs & Activities: National Honor Society; Science Club; Writing Center; College Community; ASB Senior Class President

Athletics: Boys Soccer

Honors: National Honor Society

Awards: Student of the Month!

Community Service: Writing Center; after-school tutoring; College Community

Current Employment: None

Future Educational Goals: I was accepted to Duke University and hope to receive a four-year degree as well as pursue a professional degree there.

Future Career Goals: I hope to become a biomedical engineer and work in a cancer research field.

Anna Mindt

Mother’s Name: Katherine Mindt

Father’s Name: Bruce Mindt

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: I was in the Edmonds-Woodway production of “Hairspray,” and I was cast as the role of Tammy. I will also be in a play this spring with the Edmonds-Woodway Players. I am also a Warrior Connection leader, and I have the great opportunity of being a leader for the freshmen at our school.

Athletics: I have been on Varsity Cheer for four years, and this past year I was chosen as a captain for the squad. This was an honor for me as I was gifted the opportunity for leadership, as well as the ability to share my cheerleading experience with others.

Honors: I am on National Honor Society, as well as being a full International Baccalaureate student.

Awards: I have choreographed many dances for the Edmonds-Woodway cheer squad. We competed with one last summer at cheer camp, and we won Best Dance of the Camp with my choreography.

Community Service: During the summer time, I volunteer with the Sherwood Elementary group “Summer Academy,” where I get to work with students on reading and art. I also volunteered at the Edmonds Arts Festival. Unified Cheer is a group of students with disabilities who we as a cheer team work with on cheer skills. We put together performances, wear the same uniforms, and have the opportunity to cheer alongside this group of students.

Future Educational Goals: I will be attending Portland State University in the fall, and I have hopes of majoring in International Business. I also have plans to study abroad my junior year of college.

Future Career Goals: As a career goal, I hope to have a job that allows me to travel the world. I am fascinated with languages and I hope to have a job that allows me to experience communicating with people and many different cultures.

Anything else we should know? I have been dancing since I was three years old, and it is a very large part of who I am. I competed for seven years with Camille’s Dance Edge, and that was a large influence in my decision to tryout for cheer. For the future I hope to have many opportunities to continue dancing and performing in front of an audience. I love choreographing dances and sharing them with my team and peers.

Meadowdale High School Drew Tingstad

Mother’s Name: Janelle Tingstad

Father’s Name: David Tingstad

GPA: 8.86

Clubs & Activities: FCA; NHS

Athletics: Football; Basketball

Honors: Yes

Awards: Football – Quarterback, First Team All-WESCO, second ranked AP player in 3A State of Washington;; first-ranked quarterback passer by Maxpreps in 3A division for the State of Washington; Captain, basketball- Captain,. Second Team All-WESCO

Community Service: Food Lifeline

Current Employment: Edmonds Kwick N’ Kleen

Future Educational Goals: Humboldt State University

Future Career Goals: To be a lawyer

Anything else we should know? I want to give a shout out to Xavier Meekins, whom I credit for my success.

Jaycie Ersfeld

Mother’s Name: Alison Ersfeld

Father’s Name: Carl Ersfeld

GPA: 3.55

Clubs & Activities: President of Unmasked Art and Literary Club.

Honors: I took honors algebra 2 and honors pre calculus.

Awards: I’ve gotten Student of the Quarter twice.

Community Service: I have been the events manager for open mic nights at the school for two years and I’ve participated in our schools food bank fundraiser, Empty Bowls, for the past four years and have been a leader in it for two years.

Significant School Project: For the past two years I’ve been a club leader for Unmasked Art and Literary Magazine. We collect original submissions and publish them in a magazine.

Current Employment: I work at Kohl’s department store.

Future Educational Goals: I plan on going to Edmonds Community College for two years and then switching to Western Washington University for my last two years of college.

Future Career Goals: I’m interested in getting a business degree.

Scriber Lake High School

Kristy King

No additional information supplied.

Bruce Carr III

Mother’s Name: Christina Carr

Father’s Name: Bruce Carr Jr

Clubs & Activities: Enjoy playing video games with friends and family, I also enjoy reading and spending time with my friends.

Athletics: This winter I was on Lynnwood High school’s swim team along with my brother Andrew Carr

Future Educational Goals: I am going to Edmonds Community College after I graduate high school then will earn a transfer degree to the University of Washington Seattle!

Future Career Goals: I’m not quite sure what I want to do career-wise, but I am leaning towards the psychology field as I enjoy helping others with their issues to the best of my abilities.

VOICE

Waleed Aslam

Mother’s Name: Khalida

Father’s Name: Mohammad

GPA: 3.0

Clubs & Activities: Special Olympics soccer, basketball, and bowling

Athletics: Special Olympics soccer, basketball, and bowling

Awards: Special Olympics basketball silver medalist

Community Service: Swedish Edmonds Hospital volunteer

Significant School Project: First graduating class: Project SEARCH

Current Employment: Student intern at Swedish Edmonds Hospital

Future Educational Goals: To participate in my June graduation

Future Career Goals: To work in a restaurant

Anything else we should know? I want to give a shout-out to all my friends at VOICE!