Edmonds Kind of 4th national anthem contest judging begins

Earlier this year, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce opened a contest to find the next singer of the national anthem at the fireworks on July 4. With all submissions received, the chamber is now beginning the task of judging.

More than 20 singers of all ages entered the contest and were asked to submit a video of themselves performing the Star Spangled Banner. It is now up to the judges to select a winner.

Mayla Muth, local singing teacher and contest committee chair, has selected seven local judges who are professional singing teachers, theatre performers, seasoned singers and members of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. The judges will review the submissions and narrow the field, selecting and announcing the winner on June 1. The winning singer will perform the National Anthem before 10,000 spectators at the annual An Edmonds Kind of 4th fireworks show on July 4 at Civic Field.