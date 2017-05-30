An Edmonds Kind of Tradition: 30th annual Waterfront Festival keeps Edmonds Rotary busy!

This is one of our favorite weeks of the year for Edmonds Rotarians! The Waterfront Festival will be launching this Friday, June 2 for its 30th annual appearance in Edmonds, and the two Edmonds Rotary clubs are busy with final preparations for this great family tradition. We’re grateful for the continued support from the Port of Edmonds.

The gates to the festival open on Friday at 3 p.m. and we’re expecting large crowds throughout the weekend (don’t worry, the weather will be fine!) at the Main Stage to enjoy top attractions such as ’80s pop rock band Hair Nation, popular NW dance favorites The Beatniks, Southern rock band Whiskey River, and Motown & Classic R&B band The Hitmen.

In recent years we’ve added our family-friendly 5K run – the Edmonds Waterfront Festival 5K, Sponsored by 1st Security Bank. The run starts and ends at the Edmonds Civic Playfield on Saturday at 9 am and features a route that is easy for beginners, experts and strollers alike. Haven’t registered yet? No worries – you can still do so online here. Or just show up at 8:30 am and register onsite!

This annual festival is our major fundraiser with profits supporting local Rotary programs and services. Edmonds-area benefactors include our college scholarship program for local students from Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway and Scriber Lake High Schools, support for YWCA transitional housing for women and their children, YMCA Partners with Youth, Boy Scouts, and Washington Kids in Transition.

What makes the Festival so fun? Well, we love seeing the families – and especially the kids – having fun together! Kids rides and activities include inflatable rides, carnival games, face painting, rock climbing wall, bungee trampoline, paintball gallery! Lots and lots of great activities for the youngsters.

The Festival’s arts and crafts area is also a favorite attraction as visitors can check out an amazing assortment of glass art, pottery, paintings, jewelry, clothing, and much more.

Curious about the festival? Visit our Facebook page or website for updated schedules and all information regarding our entertainment, booths and children’s play area.

Our website provides a complete listing of the programs and services the Edmonds Rotary Club supports. We hope to see you at the Waterfront Festival!

— Sponsored by Edmonds Rotary Noon Club