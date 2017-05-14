Edmonds Library to be closed May 25 for remodeling work

The Edmonds Library is going to spruce things up a bit, but the work will require a one-day closure.

“The library will be closed on Thursday, May 25,” said Managing Librarian Richard Suico. “We will have staff members in the lobby from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help customers pick up the items they have on hold.”

The work will focus primarily on customer services areas and add new computers and new desks in the public computing area.

In the customer service area, the stand-alone reference desk will be incorporated into the current main service desk area. Desks for express checkout computers will be added along with computers for issuing library cards. Part of all that work will include new shelving for items that are on hold for customers.

New computers will be installed in the heavily used public computing area. The Friends of the Edmonds Library are stepping up to cover the cost of new desks for the new computers. “We’re very thankful for the support the Friends of the Library provides for customers,” Suico said.

Some additional, not-so-visible work will occur during the closure, too. Power outlets and computer cabling will be added to facilitate the new and repositioned computer. In the staff area, storage space will be renovated to make it more efficient.

While main library space will be closed, staff members will be on hand working in the lobby, use the time to inventory items on the shelves and performing other tasks.

“It may be a day off for our customers, but we’ll be there and very busy,” Suico said. The library will reopen on Friday, May 26.