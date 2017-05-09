Edmonds man first solo hand cyclist to qualify for grueling Race Across America

1 of 4

Twelve years ago, it could have been all over for Edmonds’ André Kajlich.

In a freak accident, the then-26-year-old Kajlich was hit by a subway train while studying at his father’s alma mater in Prague. He woke in a hospital bed with no memory of the incident, but to the devastating news from doctors that both his legs were damaged beyond repair; one was amputated at the hip, the other just above the knee.

After almost two months in intensive care, Kajlich returned to Washington for additional operations and rehab at Harborview and the UW Medical Center. Those were dark days, but over the next five years Kajlich only concerned himself with resuming life as usual, claiming “life isn’t always a willing experience; you just have to keep moving forward.”

As his spirit returned, Kajlich took up swimming, doing lap after lap and getting stronger by the day. In 2010, he picked up a used racing wheelchair for exercise, and the next thing he knew he had agreed to meet up with some new buddies for a triathlon charity event. Within a few months, he was competing in the Ironman 70.3 in Texas, a triathlon consisting of a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.

Using a racing wheelchair for the running portion and a hand-cycle for the bike portion, he was the first para-triathlete to cross the finish line. The win qualified him for that summer’s Ironman in Hawaii. Since then, he has competed in numerous triathlons, and in subsequent years moved beyond these, expanding his distances and challenges in the rarified world of ultra events.

Kajlich grew up in Edmonds, attending Holy Rosary School and later Blanchet High School. After several years away, including his studies in Prague, Kajlich is back in Edmonds, where he lives with his wife Marianna, a professional photographer. While his commute by hand cycle every day to his job at the University of Washington’s Department of Rehabilitation helps keep him in shape, he still puts in hundreds of additional hours and miles to maintain his edge.

“It’s brutal, it’s mentally anguishing,” he said. “But I thrive on the challenge. I keep looking for longer and harder. I guess I’ve just got a bug for the long crazy stuff.”

One piece of the crazy stuff is the Race Across America, a 3,000-mile endurance fest that climbs 170,000 feet, crosses 12 states, and pushes competitors to the limit and beyond. Half typically drop out between the start and finish lines.

Thirty percent longer than the Tour de France, the 2017 RAAM starts bright and early June 13 at the pier in Oceanside, Calif. and ends 12 days later at the Annapolis, Maryland City Dock. It has never before been completed by a solo hand-cyclist. Oh yes, and solo racers must compete the course in 12 days maximum or be disqualified.

Just the kind of challenge Kajlich loves.

Qualifying for the RAAM is a major feat in itself, with strict criteria designed to weed out the faint of heart, including completing a 400-mile ride in less than 24 hours at an average speed of 10.5 mph.

“It took two years and four attempts to qualify, but I’ve realized the dream,” Kajlich said. “And this year I received the official invite to compete in Race Across America as the first ever solo handcyclist! Toot toot!”

“It’s going to be rough,” he added. “I plan to cycle in 36-hour shifts, with 90-minute sleep breaks. This means I’ll cover 350 miles per day, and finish under the 12-day limit. I’ll be burning about 350 calories per hour. Most of my food will be in liquid form, but I’ll also pack some PB&J’s.”

A film crew headed up by Kajlich’s sister Bianca plans to produce a film tentatively titled “Joyrider,” to document his race. The crew hopes to raise $15,000 within the next two weeks for the project, and has set up a Kickstarter page describing the project.

You can follow Kajlich’s progress on the RAAM website, where he and other competitors will be tracked via GPS. He’ll be accompanied by an eight-person support team in vans, and fans following him will be able to send messages to him via the team.

On June 16, in the middle of the race, Kajlich will celebrate his 38th birthday.

“I can’t think of a better way to mark my birthday,” he said. “Doing this makes me feel so alive. I’m such a lucky guy.”

Learn more about Kajlich at his website and at the Joyrider Facebook page.

— By Larry Vogel