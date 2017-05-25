From the Edmonds Mayor: Edmonds, the region and beyond

Years ago, when I was first on the Edmonds City Council, I quickly discovered how important it is as an elected official to not only know the jurisdiction you represent, but equally important is how that jurisdiction fits into the fabric of the surrounding region.

Now, more than ever, how we fit-in regionally is of even greater importance. As I have said before, Edmonds is not just a small seaside village; we have a population of around 41,000 and are the third largest city in the county (behind Everett and Marysville).

My involvement in the surrounding region began innocently enough – taking the assignment by the council to serve on the Board of Community Transit. Community Transit is governed by 9 elected representatives from other Snohomish County Cities and the County. This first county-wide body assignment gave me an opportunity to meet other electeds, begin to learn about the transportation industry and, with a phone call from then County Executive Bob Drewel, led to an appointment to the Sound Transit Board.

Lots of new “stuff” to learn! And over the next couple of years, because of those early associations, other important contacts were made with key business leaders, elected officials, and their staff at the regional, state and Federal levels with opportunities to grow relationships as far away as Olympia, Washington D.C and beyond.

The good news is our current city council members understand that while their primary responsibility is to focus on our community, and they do good work in that regard, they also know we need to work on issues and cause influence outside of our city limits.

In a variety of ways all of our council members have begun to play important roles in organizations which have broad reaches outside of the community. Organizations such as: Snohomish County Cities and various Rotary Clubs in and out of the community.

Beyond those affiliations, other important specific regional groups which council members participate in are; Neil Tibbott – the Affordable Housing Alliance, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas – President of Snohomish County Health District, Tom Mesaros – SNOCOM Board, Diane Buckshnis – WIRA 8, Dave Teitzel – Edmonds Port Commission, Mike Nelson – SERS Board, and Kristiana Johnson – Snohomish County Tomorrow.

All council members have several other additional responsibilities which keep them engaged within, as well as outside, the community. The point I wish to make is many of the councilmembers are developing contacts and building relationships which, over time, will build credibility and cause influence for Edmonds and the region, benefitting specific programs in which they are involved.

From my years on the City Council, I had opportunity to serve on some of the organizations mentioned above and have many relationships remaining from those years. I serve on the Community Transit and Sound Transit Boards and I’m a Trustee on the Economic Alliance, Snohomish County. In these organizations, I continue to develop important connections which benefit Edmonds, Snohomish County, and the region.

Our current elected councilmembers have learned the importance of doing good work in our community, but also understand our community will benefit from having the city becoming known as a regional player. Hat’s off to them.

— By Dave Earling, Mayor of Edmonds