Edmonds Museum Garden Market opens to blue skies and sunshine

It was a stellar opening day for the Edmonds Museum Garden Market, as more than 50 vendors filled the stalls lining Bell Street with a colorful mix of produce, flowers, arts and crafts, music, and — oh yes — food!

Drawn by the sunny weather and the delicious smells of wood-fired pizza wafting from Vespucci’s portable oven, a horde of market-goers with carts, strollers and children in tow packed Bell Street from wall to wall.

“This is a fantastic turnout,” said Dean Larson, who heads up the Market effort for the Edmonds Historical Museum Board of Directors. “The wet spring means our farmers have less variety in the produce stands than past years at this time, but what we do have is gorgeous and abundant. Have you seen the asparagus! Man, I’m in heaven!”

The Spring Garden Market runs Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. until June 10. The Summer Market begins the next Saturday, June 17 and operates from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (except for the Taste of Edmonds weekend).

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel