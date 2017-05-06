Edmonds Museum Garden Market opens to blue skies and sunshine

Bautista Farms is back again, with an abundant display of early-season produce from the Yakima Valley.
- A customer fills a bag with organic hot peppers, destined to add some zip to the evening's dinner.
- The warm weather brought visions of relaxing summer days, and what better to relax with than classic cedar furniture hand-made by the local artisans of Big Saw.
Wilson Fish was back again, handing out samples of some of the tastiest smoked salmon you've ever had.
Back for the 23rd straight year, Adele the Kettlecorn Maven helps customers choose just the right treat.
Dean Larson (right) who oversees operation of both the Spring and Summer Markets for the Edmonds Historical Museum, chats with artisan Dennis Cant, who brought his custom copper and steel artwork to the market.
Heart of Dreams Alpacas were a big hit with the younger set.
Edmonds artist Sandy Dahlberg was back with her colorful glass garden art. No watering or fertilizer required!
Greg Jorgensen was back selling tickets for the annual pedal fire truck raffle. But where's the truck? "Delivery is a little late this year, but we should have it shortly," he said. "But you can buy tickets anytime, and you know the early tickets are the luckiest!"
Laura Genin of Lopez Island Vineyards and Winery offers tastes.
Busker PK Dwyer brought his own brand of energetic old-timey, bluesy sounds to the market.
Market goers packed Bell Street for opening day of the Museum's Garden Market.
Vespucci's portable wood-fired pizza oven is always a big hit, drawing folks in with fresh pizza served up with a healthy "Buon Giorno!"

It was a stellar opening day for the Edmonds Museum Garden Market, as more than 50 vendors filled the stalls lining Bell Street with a colorful mix of produce, flowers, arts and crafts, music, and — oh yes — food!

Drawn by the sunny weather and the delicious smells of wood-fired pizza wafting from Vespucci’s portable oven, a horde of market-goers with carts, strollers and children in tow packed Bell Street from wall to wall.

“This is a fantastic turnout,” said Dean Larson, who heads up the Market effort for the Edmonds Historical Museum Board of Directors. “The wet spring means our farmers have less variety in the produce stands than past years at this time, but what we do have is gorgeous and abundant. Have you seen the asparagus! Man, I’m in heaven!”

The Spring Garden Market runs Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. until June 10. The Summer Market begins the next Saturday, June 17 and operates from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (except for the Taste of Edmonds weekend).

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

