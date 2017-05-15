Edmonds’ oldest theatre troupe sets ticket sales for next season

With an eye toward its 59th Season, Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) theatre troupe has begun ticket sales for season-ticket packages. Established in 1958, EDP is Edmonds’ oldest troupe, and performs at Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St.

To subscribe for Season 59, either stop by the EDP administrative office at 306 Main St. and renew your season subscription in person or call the office at 425-774-9600.

All orders received by Wednesday, May 31, qualify for early bird reduced 2017-18 season subscription pricing.

Beginning June 1, Driftwood Players’ early bird pricing will be replaced with regular season subscriber rates and orders will be available online.

Starting Aug. 1, single-seat ticket sales for next season will begin.

Season 59 is a season of delight that includes:

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast

To Kill A Mockingbird

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Sabrina Fair

– – –

Driftwood’s TIPs series (Theatre of Intriguing Possibilities) will present:

Dracula

Spotlight on Local Playwrights:

Fruits of the Harvest

Everything in the Garden, and of course the

9th Annual Festival of Shorts

Additional information is available at the Edmonds Driftwood Players’ official website.