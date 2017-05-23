Edmonds PCC announces expansion efforts to include taqueria, café

Remodeling efforts are underway at PCC Natural Markets’ Edmonds location, with a rotisserie, café and taqueria among the new offerings planned.

The PCC has been in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood since 2008, taking over the former Albertson’s store at the corner of Edmonds Way and 100th Avenue West.

According to a PCC announcement Tuesday, the remodel will include “a refresh of the space,” as well as the following expanded offerings:

· Rotisserie: Brined, seasoned, rubbed and roasted every day in the PCC Kitchen, the meats in the PCC Rotisserie will be sustainably raised. They will include organic rotisserie chickens alongside a rotating menu of otherofferings. This will be the second store to feature the PCC Rotisserie, which launched at PCC’s new Bothell store last summer.

· Taqueria: Edmonds will be the third store to offer the Mexican-style PCC Taqueria, featuring seasoned fillings like pork adobado, beef barbacoa, roasted squash and garbanzos, and chicken verde made with Non-GMO Project Verified chicken. Also on the menu: rice and beans, aguas frescas and freshly prepared salsas.

· Salad bar: A certified organic retailer, Edmonds PCC will feature a variety of organic, fresh and seasonal produce at its salad bar.

· Soup, Hot Bar + Deli: As with every PCC location, Edmond store chefs will make soup, hot entrees and sides, and fresh deli items from scratch on-site each day.

· Café: The Edmonds PCC Café will spotlight freshly baked goods. It will also include wheat-free, dairy-free and vegan items plus coffee and tea drinks made to order.

The Edmonds PCC will remain open during construction. The remodel is expected to be complete in July 2017.