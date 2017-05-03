Edmonds Police Blotter, April 26-May 3

April 26

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Counterfeit $10 bill was passed in the hospital cafeteria.

8800 block 238th Street Southwest: Police recovered a vehicle stolen out of Seattle.

7600 block 240th Place Southwest: A renter’s room in the garage was broken into, entered and items stolen.

21500 72nd Avenue West: Report of check stolen out of victim’s checkbook while victim was at work at Sunrise Assisted Living. Check was subsequently cashed for about $1,200.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle parked at Chase Lake Elementary School was entered and about $3 worth of change was stolen from inside.

21600 block 86th Place West: The driver of a suspicious vehicle abandons it on private property and flees. Driver was not located and vehicle was impounded by homeowner.

April 27

22000 block Highway 99: A woman stole candy bars and chocolate milk, valued at about $5.67, from Jackson Shell.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A hang-up call led to an investigation of a domestic incident.

9100 block 206th Street Southwest: A car tire was slashed in front of a residence after a road rage incident. Unidentified suspect left a note on vehicle.

500 block Elm Way: A box delivered by UPS to lobby of Highland Park apartments was stolen. The box contained replacement parts for a grill, valued at $65.87.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police were called to a verbal argument between a man and his ex-girlfriend about him moving out of the apartment.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: An employee stole money from the cash register.

23700 block 101st Avenue West: Fraudulent purchases were made using victim’s debit card number.

8300 block 196th Street Southwest: An accounting firm reported virus encrypt business files on a computer in an attempt to extort money.

21900 block Highway 99: License plate theft witnessed; suspects identified.

21200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.

April 28

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A male resident of a group home walked away without permission from staff.

22200 block Highway 99: A missing and endangered juvenile was located at a local motel. Other residents reported possible human trafficking at the ocation.

18900 block 94th Avenue West: A shotgun belonging to reporting party’s deceased brother was turned over to Edmonds PD.

23600 block Highway 99: A grocery store reported theft of deli food.

7500 block 221st Place Southwest: A suspect was charged following violation of domestic violence no contact order.

600 block Bell Street: Reporting party provided personal information to a spam email request.

9500 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man told police that the neighbor’s dog jumped over fence. The dog snapped at the man when he tried to put the dog back into the fenced yard.

April 29

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: Residential burglary reported.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: An initial report of an assault was changed to a request for mediation between two employees.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A parking dispute at Edmonds-Woodway High School led to a harassment report. Air was let out of one tire, and a note was left on windshield of student involved in the dispute.

8110 biock 206th Stree Southwest: Power tools were stolen from a construction site.

7900 block 242nd Street Southwest: Tools were taken. An ax/splitting maul was recovered by homeowner in wooded area behind property, but other items are still missing.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

6600 block 170th Place Southwest: A resident reported a vicious dog running loose in the neighborhood that tried to bite him.

23600 block Highway 99: Three male shoplifters at Safeway were detained for theft of beer and a food item. All were cited and released on related charges and one subject was given to Mountlake Terrace Police on a confirmed warrant.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Swedish Edmonds hospital reported attempted fraudulent prescriptions involving hospital staff that occurred in other jurisdictions.

April 30

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl and theft occurred.

8600 block Maplewood Lane: Mail was stolen from mailbox.

22100 block Highway 99: Domestic disturbance reported between man and woman.

20100 block 80th Avenue West: Mail was stolen from mailbox.

10100 block Edmonds Way: Subject was cited and released for shoplifting from Goodwill.

21400 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered

24100 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted a backpack from a store.

8400 block 188th Street Southwest: A girlfriend and boyfriend had a verbal argument and the boyfriend was taken to Swedish Hospital for a suicide attempt.

May 1

22700 block Highway 99: A mother and a son had a verbal argument.

600 block Admiral Way: A vehicle prowl with theft was reported.

May 2

23900 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend argued about their relationship.

9900 block 242nd Place Southwest: Vehicle collision reported.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A woman was taken into custody for investigation of trespass, mail box and vehicle prowling. The woman alleged rape during a vehicle prowl, by a male acquaintance who was not located. She was transported to Swedish-Edmonds ER for sexual assault exam, then booked into Snohomish Counth Jail for identity theft and a felony warrant.

9600 block 214th Place Southwest: Complainant said that someone had stolen a leaf blower from a carport of the residence.

20400 block 80th Avenue West: Identity theft.

7700 block 236th Street Southwest: Complainant reported someone had pried opened several mailboxes during the night.

30 block Pine Street: Identity theft.

7100 block 208th Street Southwest: Dog bite report.

7600 block 238th Place Southwest: Complainant reported someone had broken into their parked vehicle and stolen items.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

21400 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a local restaurant.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on traffic violations and warrants.

May 3

22100 block Highway 99: Provided assistance to Mountlake Terrace PD in locating a domestic violence assault suspect.