Edmonds Police Blotter, May 16-23

May 16

7611 230th Street Southwest: Bicycle theft reported.

18000 block 73rd Avenue West: Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A suspicious man was observed possibly attempting entry into an apartment.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Lost rings reported.

9300 block 232nd Street Southwest: Victim complained of property missing from residence.

300 block 12th Place North: Identity theft reported.

600 block Fir Street: Mailboxes were pried open, with theft of mail possible.

600 block Admiral Way: Two purses were stolen out of a vehicle.

21600 block 88th Avenue West: Found bicycle reported.

1100 block 2nd Avenue South: Mailboxes were pried open and damaged

70 block Pine Street: A stolen lock box was recovered.

19000 block Olympic View Drive: Traffic stop for no front license plate led to assist of other agency for possible unreported stolen plate.

May 17

24300 block 76th Avenue West: Traffic stop led to DUI arrest.

6800 block 174th Street Southwest: A man was seen stealing mail from a mailbox.

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: An argument between a mother and son led to a malicious mischief arrest.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A victim’s laptop possibly was damaged, and her password sign-on was changed. The victim suspects her ex-boyfriend. A technician confirmed the password was changed but no proof linking boyfriend to it at this at this time..

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Forgery reported.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen from an unlocked truck

23900 block Highway 99: Items were stolen from a room at a local motel. The suspect was arrest and the items were returned.

22200 block Highway 99: A dog bite was reported.

8200 block Sierra Drive: A tool was stolen from a work truck.

23700 block 105th Place West: Complainant reported damage on a door frame next to the dead bolt. No other damage, no known missing items.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Subject was cited and released for prostitution.

May 18

22200 block Highway 99: Methamphetamine was found in a vehicle.

96th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: Traffic stop of reckless driver led to DUI arrest.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a local restaurant.

21500 block 88th Avenue West: A neighbor witnessed a possible vehicle prowl.

20700 block 76th Avenue West: An unwanted boyfriend was asked to leave.

900 block Walnut Street: A 75-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s wandered away from his adult family home. He was found and returned home. See related story here.

500 block Maple Street: A bicycle was found.

23900 block Highway 99: The owners of a local motel reported a theft of bedding.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for outstanding warrants and for identity theft after she used someone else’s driver’s license to try to fool the police

21500 block 92nd Avenue West: A Schwinn bike was found.

May 19

24100 block Highway 99: Glass entry doors to business were broken. No items known to have been taken

22500 block Highway 99: A man was involved in a collision and was arrested for DUI.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant. A search following her arrest resulted in the discovery of numerous identification documents belonging to various victims. Suspected heroin was also located.

19100 block 84th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported over use of bathroom prior to Friday prayer service.

May 20

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect attempted to pry open three secure mailboxes. No mail was taken.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man left Denny’s without paying for the food he ordered.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A suspicious vehicle led to DUI arrest.

20900 block 80th Avenue West: Someone blew up an incendiary device in the middle of the roadway.

21200 block 96th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

300 block Admiral Way: A dispute over child custody reported.

19200 block 86th Avenue West: A Minnesota man called police, asking them to check on his friend who may live in Edmonds and was possibly depressed/suicidal. Police contacted the subject, who denied being suicidal and refused aid or services.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a local supermarket.

May 21

21300 block 72nd Avenue West: Police recovered an unreported stolen vehicle out of Shoreline locating stolen property inside. The suspect fled on foot.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken and entered and a wallet stolen while the owner was inside Swedish Edmonds hospital.

17100 block 68th Avenue West: Shots were fired and multiple casings located, with no known victims or suspects.

May 22

21900 An adult male was trespassed from Winco Foods.

1100 block 6th Avenue South: A boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal argument.

9000 block 189th Place Southwest: A pressure washer, extension pole, and hose were left at a home but don’t belong at residence.

21300 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle was entered but nothing was taken.

May 23

400 block Admiral Way: A man walking his dog at Edmonds Dog Park said his dog was attacked by two pit bulls. The man received bites to both hands while trying to separate the dogs.

21800 block 84th Avenue West: A bicycle was found.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for felony harassment.