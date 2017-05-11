Edmonds Police Blotter, May 2-9

May 2

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man causing a disturbance in front of a local convenience store was arrested for warrants.

10000 block Edmonds Way: A driver was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A 15-year-old student had a couple of marijuana joints in his possession at the high school.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A truck was stolen from the parking lot of a business.

18400 block 79th Place West: A residential burglary was reported.

23500 block Highway 99: A man arrested for trafficking stolen property was found in possession of personal checks not belonging to him.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A citizen brought in two firearms for destruction: an old defective 22 rifle and a small handgun.

700 block ELM Place West: Victim reported a credit card was used in Georgia for an unknown purchase.

23600 block Highway 99: Report from TJ Maxx regarding theft of merchandise by unidentified but known habitual offenders.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A small bag of meth was found under front passenger seat of a police patrol car.

20700 block 78th Place West: Grandparents who have custody of their granddaughter reported that she ran away.

7000 block Lake Ballinger Way: A residence was burglarized.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into and approximately $3,000 worth of computers stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman hid items in her purse and left the store without paying.

May 3

22200 block Highway 99: A man was criminally trespassed from a local motel.

17100 block Sea Lawn Drive: An email fraud forgery scam was reported.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: A 3-year-old boy was left inside a parked vehicle.

20000 block 80th Avenue West: The victim’s locked garage/shop was entered and property stolen.

22500 block Highway 99: Theft of glasses was reported from an optometry store.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items stolen.

May 4

22200 block 93rd Place West: Mailboxes were blown up by unknown suspect.

16600 block 74th Place West: Second-degree robbery was reported.

9900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Subjects made access through a rear door of home and propped it open. No sign of entry or anything being taken.

21400 block 84th Avenue West: A home with an alarm was burglarized and weapons stolen.

200 block Caspers Street: Complainant reported that someone damaged the front-door window of the residence.

17900 block 75th Place West: Police responded to an argument between father and daughter about paying rent.

May 5

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital patient bit a security guard.

100 block Main Street: A woman took approximately $8 from the tip jar at Waterfront Coffee Co. Video showed her putting the tip jar in her reusable grocery bag.

19100 block Olympic View Drive: A man came into the police station to discuss options for his 24-year-old son with suspected mental problems.

23300 block 92nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute between siblings was reported.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A cell phone was found in the police department parking lot.

8700 block 220th Street Southwest: Attempted burglary at a church occurred overnight. Four doors and a window screen were pried, but entry was not gained.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle window was smashed and a purse stolen.

22500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported at the Ranch 99 Market.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A suspect upset about being denied access to a party kicked and pounded on two vehicles, damaging them.

18400 block Homeview Drive: Police responded to an argument between brother and sister about the brother driving while intoxicated.

May 6

23600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to DUI and minor in possession charges.

9600 block Laurel Lane: A vehicle prowl was reported.

600 block Admiral Way: People walking on the beach found a kite board with a GoPro.

8500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police received report of a Chase Bank account being hacked and an attempt by suspect to pay Verizon bill with reporting party’s account.

21800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for violating a no-contact order.

18400 block Homeview Drive: Police responded to family disturbance and verbal argument.

22828 block 100th Avenue West: Narcotics were located in a grocery store and taken for destruction.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a DUI warrant.

May 7

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: An overnight vehicle prowl resulted in theft of vehicle registration and tools.

800 block Main Street: Police responded to a landlord-tenant dispute.

23600 block Highway 99: A Safeway employee reported being chased home by a man who was a previous customer, after he tried to contact her in the parking lot after work.

21900 block Highway 99: Investigation of kerfuffle at Winco Foods resulted in arrest of a 23-year-old female on two warrants for solicitation and a new charge of methamphetamine possession.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: Cash was stolen from a student at Edmonds Heights.

800 block Driftwood Lane. A home was burglarized using a hidden key.

24100 block Highway 99: Theft of wallet from business reported.

23600 block Highway 99: Police contacted two men who were removing items from a donation bin; one of them was arrested on a warrant.

May 8

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI.

8800 block 205th Place Southwest: A person having a mental health event was taken to hospital.

300 block 4th Avenue North: A 26-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence harassment and interfering with domestic violence reporting after he threatened to kill girlfriend of two years and destroy her phone as she’s calling 911.

23300 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance at Community Health Center.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft suspect was arrested for destroying store security tags.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found ring was brought to police station.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found passport and visa were turned into police station.

May 9

16100 block North Meadowdale Road: Police took a report of suspect in vehicle opening mailboxes. Several were found open; some with possibly damaged locks.

8500 block Madrona Lane: Attempted theft from yard shed reported.

21700 block 97th Avenue West: A side truck canopy window was shattered but entry was not gained. Damage estimated at $150.

22200 block Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested on warrants. The woman was charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver and man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.