Edmonds Police Department annual awards ceremony set for May 17

The Edmonds Police Department is holding its annual awards ceremony Wednesday, May 17 in the City of Edmonds Council Chambers, located at 250 5th Ave. N. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

This event is held in conjunction with National Police Week, which runs from May 14-20.

This presentation will honor the actions of officers and citizens during the past year. Five officers will be receiving awards this year, along with civilian employee of the year and officer of the year. Ten citizens will be honored for their actions in the community.

Speakers include Mayor Dave Earling, Darlene Stern of the Edmonds Police Foundation and Doug Purcell of the Edmonds Rotary Noon Club.