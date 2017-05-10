Edmonds Restaurant News: Waste not, plus Mother’s Day dining options

Mother’s Day is upon us. I’ll bet we all have a “Mom told me …” story to recount as we celebrate her special day. My favorite yarn involves “starving children” — the ones who’d enjoy the food I’d leave behind on my plate.

Diners in many restaurants do not clean their plates. While some take home the surplus in to-go boxes, many plates go back to the kitchen in bus tubs, piled with substantial portions of food.

The surplus of extra veggies and other ingredients not served that evening may become soup base in the stock pot that resides on that back burner in many a kitchen.

What about the rest? Compost and recycle, or it becomes fodder for the garbage trains that chug down the coast to the big landfill?

A less public but hot topic nonetheless, are the tons of is food waste generated by restaurants, hotels, resorts and retail stores across the country.

Many in the industry work to stop the spread of trash in landfills and improve the bottom line in their business in the process. Numbers in the United States are staggering: Food waste makes up between 30 and 40 percent of the food supply in this country, and 31 percent of that occurs at retail and consumer levels, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Groceries are responsible for about 10 percent of the nation’s 133 billion pounds of food thrown out each year. Statistics show in New York City alone, half a million pounds of waste are produced by restaurants each year. So that 90 percent contribution inspires food industry executives to think harder about waste and new ways to turn it into a commodity, more than just garbage.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recently announced a goal — to reduce food waste by 50 percent by the Year 2030. Government has stepped up with programs. State senators in New Jersey have a bill on the table that would encourage composting at restaurants as well as grocery stores and other large waste producers.

Laws that require food scraps to be separated from other waste are on the books already in atates like Massachusetts, California and Connecticut.

Innovative restaurants across the country recycle their food waste into compost and then sell it to the restaurant customers at retail. Seattle coffee icon Starbucks makes grounds available to its consumers at retail stores. Brown bags in a basket contain the coffee grounds generated by the barista.

In Washington state and at a local level here at our Edmonds restaurants, programs that support food banks are the number-one way to use meals and edible foods left in kitchens.

Cedar Grove recycles 350,000 tons of residential and commercial yard and food waste every year.

Puget Consumer Co-op is trying to dam its own waste stream by hosting a pilot project for food recycling. The WISErg Corporation’s “Harvester” was installed at the Issaquah PCC in March 2012. It processes the store’s food scraps into a liquid that WISErg then refines into an organic liquid fertilizer, sold at PCC stores and to farmers. Learn more here.

Our local Edmonds PCC participates in a co-op wide effort to provide local food banks with surplus from the store’s produce, deli and bakery.

Gleaning operations and food banks, including PCC partner food banks, always can use help. Visit PCC’s Food Bank Program to see what it’s about.

Unique ways to re-purpose ingredients from a food process are implemented by local establishments:

BYOB — Bring your own bucket, but not to be filled with beer. You wish! It’s for the spent grain. Salish Sea Brewing Company offers theirs to locals who are willing to bring a pail and cart it off to feed their livestock.

Owner Jeff Barnett says “Come by on Monday and Tuesdays before 10 a.m..” He mentioned a pig named Forest, who may become an entrée down the road. Talk about full circle, that’d be from the brewery to the farm and back to the table. Wow.

By the way, Salish Sea’s third section is fully open and has a brand new kitchen. Chef Mark Amsberry creates cuisine equal to any fine restaurant in town. Stay tuned for a full review of the new menu, which features “Salish Sea sourced menu items” like Penn Cove mussels steamed in a spicy coconut red curry broth.

While you wait, salivate over this Big Chocolate Love Chocolate Chip cookie. Yes, it was delicious and stopped just long enough to snap the photo before devouring the rest. Their chocolate-malt Porter is a key ingredient in the recipe. YUM.

Beer for a cause: This Saturday, May 13 from 3-6 p.m. at Bridgid’s Bottleshop at 190 Sunset Ave. S., Suite C, in Edmonds, come join Fifth Avenue Animal Hospital in supporting World Vets. The organization develops, implements and manages international veterinary and disaster relief programs to help animals, educate people and have a positive impact on communities.

One dollar from every pint sold will be donated directly to World Vets 501c(3). Fifth Avenue Animal Hospital will match the total amount raised.

Ahem… speaking of Mom: This weekend is Mother’s Day, and Edmonds-area restaurants provide many opportunities to give Mom a break from the kitchen and all of us to score points in the “clean plate club.”

Anthony’s Homeport Edmonds Does Mom love the pink tangy-tart stalks that are all over the fresh markets right now? Anthony’s has rhubarb-inspired cocktails, rhubarb cheesecake and their famous Rhubarb Slump! Reservations recommended for brunch and dinner.

Arnies in Edmonds is serving brunch and dinner on May 14.

Chanterelle: Check out the new breakfast bowls this Sunday. Fusion Breakfast Bowl has sweet and spicy Asian pulled pork, cantaloupe-pineapple salsa, two eggs any style, served over “dressed up” breakfast potatoes. Chanterelle serves breakfast until 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

Demetri’s offer exotic items on the menu. Brunch Paella — Spanish chorizo, shoulder tenderloin, chicken, four sunny side eggs. Topped off with saffron-flavored bomba rice, this is a dish to be shared for certain. While you wait for the paella, sip on a Mimosa Flight.

Epulo has a special omelet and egg bar for Mother’s Day. Mom can have the chef create any egg item to her liking: farm fresh eggs, eggs your way, fresh veggies, sausage, bacon, ham, pastries and fresh fruit.

Rusty Pelican Cafe offers a comfy spot to treat moms to breakfast, served all day by the way, or lunch.

Salt and Iron features organic eggs and they have many presentations sure to satisfy Mom on her special day. Frittatas, classics like Eggs Benedict, even the French Toast, or try a new twist: Southwest Breakfast Sandwich with black beans, corn, red peppers, pepper jack, avocado and two eggs, stacked on an English Muffin, drizzled with cilantro lime crema.

Scott’s Bar & Grill Mothers Day Brunch has all her favorites, and she doesn’t have to do the dishes. Adults 28.95 | Children 5-12 11.95 | Children under 5 Free. Located at 8115 Lake Ballinger Way across from Aurora Village.

190 Sunset is open for brunch from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. Treat Mom to buttermilk pancakes topped with caramelized bananas, amaretto-maple sauce and white chocolate shavings. They are sure to delight her taste buds.

Last but not least: Another new spot opens in Edmonds next month.

I stopped in at Crema de la Crema in Mountlake Terrace for a special treat: Hot out-of-the-oven croissants. Owner Nikolai Kulakevich had exciting news. I won’t have to plan my dog park visit around his current location, because… he is opening a new bakery and café — Ganache Patiesserie and Café at 407 Main St. in downtown Edmonds (in Garden Gate’s former spot).

Great news for everyone in Edmonds who loves amazing pastry. Bad news for Restaurant News’ waistline. With an expected June opening, they’ll be just in time to serve up goodies to all the folks who visit our Edmonds Summer Market.

Ganache Patisserie and Café will have the same large selection of pastries, baked goods, cakes and croissants that are offered at his current location in Mountlake Terrace.

“Fonté coffee too?” I say, as I sip my Americano. “Yes, of course.”

Most baking will continue at the Mountlake Terrace location, but I was thrilled to hear that croissants will be baked at the Edmonds location. Residents of Mountlake Terrace — have no fear — the current retail spot will remain open too.

Bon Appetite, and a Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms!

— By Kathy Passage